Santander UK cuts rates across more than 70 products and introduces £250 cashback on high LTV borrowing

Santander UK has today made reductions to selected fixed rates across its residential purchase and remortgage range by up to 0.23%. In addition, the lender has introduced cashback of £250 on all residential mortgages at 85% LTV and above.

Santander also reduced rates on its New Build Exclusive, Green Remortgage and Buy-to-Let range by up to 0.16%.

The full list of new rates, which includes two, three and five-year fixed rate purchase and remortgage residential mortgages, two and five-year Green Remortgages and five-year BTL purchase and remortgages, alongside BTL Green Remortgages, can be found online here.

Examples of purchase and remortgage rates that have been reduced include:

Purchase

60% LTV two-year fixed rate at 4.21% with a £999 fee – rate decreased by 0.11%

85% LTV two-year fixed rate at 4.69% with a £999 fee – rate decreased by 0.07% and £250 cashback added

95% LTV five-year fixed rate at 5.29% with a £0 fee – rate decreased by 0.12% and £250 cashback added

Remortgage

60% LTV three-year fixed rate at 4.26% with a £999 fee – rate decreased by 0.05%

75% LTV five-year fixed rate at 4.30% with a £999 fee – rate decreased by 0.23%

90% LTV five-year fixed rate at 5.21% with a £0 fee – rate decreased by 0.10%

Examples of New Build Exclusive fixed rates that have been reduced include:

60% LTV three-year fixed rate at 4.17% with a £999 fee New Build purchase – rate decreased by 0.13%

85% LTV three-year fixed rate at 5.00% with a £0 fee New Build purchase – rate decreased by 0.03% and £250 cashback added

95% LTV three-year fixed rate at 5.66% with a £0 fee New Build purchase – rate decreased by 0.05% and £250 cashback added

Examples of Green Remortgage rates available on two and five-year products, for properties with an A or B EPC rating include:

60% LTV five-year fixed rate at 4.07% with a £999 fee green remortgage – rate decreased by 0.12%

75% LTV two-year fixed at 4.36% with a £1749 fee green remortgage – rate decreased by 0.10%

75% LTV five-year fixed rate at 4.26% with a £999 fee green remortgage – rate decreased by 0.17%

Examples of Buy-to-Let reductions available on five-year fixed rate products include:

75% LTV five-year fixed rate at 4.40% with a £1749 fee remortgage – rate decreased by 0.14%

75% LTV five-year fixed rate at 4.67% with a £0 fee purchase – rate decreased by 0.08%

Examples of Buy-to-Let Green Remortgage reductions available on two and five-year fixed rate products include:

75% LTV 2-year fixed at 4.36% with a £1749 fee green remortgage – rate decreased by 0.10%

60% LTV 5-year fixed at 4.13% with a £1749 fee remortgage – rate decreased by 0.08%

75% LTV 5-year fixed rate at 4.57% with a £0 fee remortgage – rate decreased by 0.16%

Graham Sellar, Head of Intermediary Channels at Santander, said: “It’s the time of year where everyone is on the hunt for the opportunity to make their money go that little bit further. We’re pleased to deliver this bumper range of rate cuts across more than 70 products, alongside adding cashback for those looking at higher LTVs; helping more customers manage their borrowing for less and improving affordability for those hoping to secure a home ahead of the April Stamp Duty changes.”