Santander UK reduces mortgage rates and becomes first lender this year to offer two-year fixed-rate deal below 4.00%

Santander UK has today made reductions to selected fixed rates across its purchase, remortgage, and buy-to-let range by up to 0.29%.

The full list of new rates, which includes five, three, and two-year fixed rate purchase mortgages below 4.00%, can be found online here.

Examples of five-year fixed rates that have been reduced include:

60% LTV five-year fixed rate residential purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 3.80%, down from 4.02%.

75% LTV five-year fixed rate residential purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 4.09%, down from 4.30%.

85% LTV five-year fixed rate residential purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 4.40%, down from 4.61%.

Examples of two-year fixed rates that have been reduced include:

60% LTV two-year fixed rate residential purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 3.99%, down from 4.28%.

75% LTV two-year fixed rate residential purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 4.19%, down from 4.40%.

85% LTV two-year fixed rate residential purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 4.58%, down from 4.83%.

Examples of three-year New Build exclusive rates that have been reduced include:

60% LTV three-year fixed rate residential New Build Exclusive purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 3.94%, down from 4.17%.

75% LTV three-year fixed rate residential New Build Exclusive purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 4.14%, down from 4.36%.

85% LTV three-year fixed rate residential New Build Exclusive purchase mortgage with a £999 fee is now priced at 4.53%, down from 4.68%.

Graham Sellar, Head of Mortgage Development at Santander, said:

“We know how hard people work to afford their home and as the property market continues to warm up, we are pleased to deliver this range of rate cuts, which should support more buyers in affording their home.”

