Santander unveils new broker pledges

Santander for Intermediaries has today unveiled three new broker pledges for 2025, as it aims to address some of the most common challenges experienced by intermediaries in the market.

The pledges are:

No dual pricing

Brokers will always have access to Santander’s best pricing for purchase, remortgage and product transfer clients.

Minimum 24 hours’ notice of product withdrawals

Santander understands that withdrawing products at short notice places pressure on brokers and their clients.

As such, a guaranteed notice period will provide confidence and assurance to recommend Santander products as well as provide more time for brokers to reach out to clients who may be impacted by the product withdrawal.

Improved product transfer process

Santander is building a transparent and improved product transfer process, including developing new web content to outline the journey.

The lender will help brokers identify when a client’s current deal is coming to an end and update its product maturity letters, directing clients back to their broker when their deal is due to end.

David Morris, Head of Homes at Santander UK, said:

“Our ambition is to make it easier than ever for our broker partners to do business with us. We take the first step today, as we unveil our broker pledges, setting out exactly how we plan to help relieve common frustrations for intermediaries. But it doesn’t stop here. We will continue to review our processes and listen to our broker community throughout 2025 to identify ways in which we can develop how we work together to support clients.”

Stephanie Daley, Director of Partnerships, Alexander Hall said:

“Santander’s pledge clearly demonstrates they understand the needs of mortgage advisers and our clients. By acknowledging the difficulties we face when dealing with issues such as short notice product withdrawals and dual pricing, they have been able to present solutions which reassures the market and gives us the confidence we need to recommend Santander’s products.”

For more information, please visit: Home | Santander for Intermediaries