Saturn upgrades pioneering AI meeting notes tool for advisers

Saturn has upgraded its pioneering AI Meeting Notes tool to help advisers summarise and review client meetings, enabling them to be compliant by quickly producing notes that are audit ready.

Saturn’s original Meeting Notes set a new standard of AI tooling built specifically for financial advice firms. Advisers gained the ability to accurately capture their conversations with clients and rapidly produce compliant file notes to handover to the team, assist in the drafting of reports or save for future reference.

Tested across hundreds of live meetings, Meeting Notes 2.0 is now twice as accurate and requires 80% fewer facts to be manually added after the client conversation. By capturing not only what was said but how it was said, the system recognises nuance – from tone and intent to subtle cues like humour, frustration, or sarcasm – while also understanding context and relationships between topics.

This richer comprehension makes meeting notes more consistent, complete, and audit-ready, reducing compliance risk and strengthening compliance across advice workflows.

Watch the AI tool in action in this quick 90-second demo video.



Amal Jolly, Saturn CEO, said: “The levels of rich human conversational nuance Meeting Notes 2.0 can understand and interpret makes it a great tool for financial advisers. It helps with efficiency, but the focus is about helping them be more compliant and thorough with their client meetings to ensure they don’t miss crucial information.

“We’re excited by the progress and increased accuracy, but our work isn’t stopping here – more updates are coming soon, and Meeting Notes 2.0 will keep advancing quickly.”

Rory Albon, Founder and Adviser at Albon Financial Planning, said: “It uses FCA terminology advisers use, but converts that from normal speak from a client. It puts that into a nice, headed format for us to lift off the document and put it straight into processes such as vulnerability assessment, fact find and back-office systems.”

How it works

The first generation of the AI system was built on a multi-stage process in which conversations were broken up and analysed in sequence. While effective, this approach sometimes limited context and missed nuance. Meeting Notes 2.0 takes a different approach, processing the entire discussion in a single flow. With this unified system, the model captures full context, intent, and relationships between topics. The result is sharper, more accurate notes that reflect the real client conversation.

Looking ahead

Whilst the focus remains on expanding AI-powered tooling across the entire advice journey for Saturn, the team has also stayed true to its foundations. As the original driver of compliance-led adviser productivity, they’ve been working on a major update to the meeting notes model – unlocking a new level of efficiency for advisers.



Saturn has confirmed further functionality is already in development and continues to prioritise building tools that are both detail-oriented and inherently compliant.