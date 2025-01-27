Schroders set to adopt all four SDR labels spanning 16 funds

Schroders, the global active investment manager, today announces it is set to adopt all four of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) labels, with the expected adoption of labels for a further three funds.

These encompass the ‘Sustainability Focus’, ‘Sustainability Impact’, ‘Sustainability Improvers’ and ‘Sustainability Mixed Goals’ labels.

This now takes the total to 16 planned labels across the Schroders Group, meaning that all the funds which have sought labels are now on track to adopt them, reinforcing the integrity and robustness of Schroders’ sustainable and active investment approach.

As part of today’s announcement, Schroders confirms that:

the Schroder Sustainable Future Multi-Asset Fund​ will adopt the Sustainability Mixed Goals label

the Schroder European Sustainable Equity Fund [1] ​ will adopt the Sustainability Improvers label

​ will adopt the Sustainability Improvers label the Schroder Global Cities Real Estate fund will adopt the Sustainability Focus label

This follows Schroders’ announcement in December regarding labels for 10 funds and, most recently, confirmation of the planned adoption of labels for three Cazenove Capital funds. Cazenove Capital is the high-net-worth wealth management business of Schroders.

Anna O’Donoghue, Global Head of Product Development and Governance, Schroders, commented:

“We believe we are the first firm to publicly confirm the intended adoption of all four SDR labels across all the funds we have sought them for. We have been an early adopter of SDR, working closely with the FCA throughout to ensure our funds adhere to the required standards. We are appreciative of the FCA’s ongoing collaboration.

“The labels will help to differentiate our sustainable product range focused on delivering active outperformance, making it easier for clients who are seeking sustainable outcomes to identify opportunities to invest.”

The full list of SDR labels Schroders currently plans to adopt includes:

The ‘Sustainability Focus’ label for:

Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity Fund

Schroder Global Sustainable Growth Fund

Schroder Global Energy Transition Fund

Schroder Sustainable UK Equity Fund

Schroder Global Sustainable Food and Water Fund

Schroder Sustainable Multi-Factor Equity Fund

Schroder Sustainable Bond Fund

Schroder Global Cities Real Estate

Greencoat UK Wind plc

SUTL Cazenove Charity Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund

SUTL Cazenove Sustainable Growth Fund

SUTL Cazenove Sustainable Balanced Fund



The ‘Sustainability Impact’ label for:

Schroders Capital Real Estate Impact Fund (SCREIF)

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc

The ‘Sustainability Improvers’ label for:

Schroder European Sustainable Equity Fund[2]

The ‘Sustainability Mixed Goals’ label for:

Schroder Sustainable Future Multi-Asset Fund

Full details have been, or will be, communicated to investors in the funds in due course.