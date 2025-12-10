Shared ownership offers a critical solution to the homeownership challenge

Connells Group, the UK’s leading property services group, has revealed a significant 39% increase in first-time buyer registrations (Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024), highlighting the growing desire for homeownership despite affordability constraints.

The group has published its latest Shared Ownership Factsheets for Q3 2025, which underline both the growing demand from first-time buyers and the affordability benefits of Shared Ownership. The national average monthly payment for a 25% Shared Ownership share is £691, which is 36% less than the average traditional mortgage payment of £1,080.

Shared Ownership: A Vital Solution

Roy Hind, Connells Group’s Affordable Housing Director, says: “Our data shows the demand to step onto the property ladder is clearly there, but affordability has become a major blocker for first-time buyers wanting to purchase their first home. That’s why Shared Ownership is a vital solution for aspiring homeowners in today’s market, and one which needs to be prioritised across the housing sector if we really want to help buyers overcome cost barriers and access homeownership.”

Regional Affordability Insights

The regional picture shows that the best opportunities for Shared Ownership are in the North East, where all five of the most affordable Local Authorities are located. Meanwhile, the five least affordable Local Authorities are in London.

The table below shows the most and least affordable Local Authorities based on the affordability ratio:

Most affordable Least affordable Hartlepool – 16% Kensington & Chelsea – 74% Darlington – 17% Westminster – 56% County Durham – 17% Wandsworth – 54% Redcar and Cleveland – 18% Camden – 52% Northumberland – 18% Hammersmith & Fulham – 51%

Housing Supply Challenges

Roy continues: “While this data is really encouraging, the supply of new homes remains a significant challenge, with recent NHBC data showing new home starts are 17% below the ten-year average. Shared Ownership is a vital solution to the affordability gap, and to truly unlock homeownership for more people, we need to explore innovative ways to boost housing supply and ensure these much-needed options remain available.”

Roy Hind is Connells Group’s Affordable Housing Director