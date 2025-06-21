Side hustle brits earning £165 a day on their driveways

With 30% of Brits having a side hustle, many of us are on the hunt to earn a little bit of extra income. However, for those who have a driveway, the key to unlocking some extra cash could literally be on your doorstep, especially for those who live close to key event venues, according to a new study by Leasing Options.

The study analysed parking prices for postcodes across the UK to reveal those which have the biggest earning potential, as well as the average prices over major 2025 calendar events– and it’s great news for those living close to Manchester’s Heaton Park, with the Oasis reunion gigs held between 11th -20th July ranking as the most profitable.

Residents could be earning on average around £165.67 across the gigs, as searches for ‘parking near Heaton park’ increased by +5000% over the past 30 days¹ – Parklife weekend also ranked 10th at an average price of £60.62. Other top profitable events included Beyonce’s London shows at Tottenham Hotspur, where residents can earn an average of £150.26, and the Wimbledon Championships, where residents can earn £101.07 on average.

The top events for driveway earning potential were revealed as:

Rank Event Venue Dates Average Price (£) 1 Oasis Reunion Heaton Park, Manchester 11th, 12th, 16th, 19th, 20th July 165.67 2 Beyonce London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London 5th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th June 150.26 3 Wimbledon Championships All England Tennis Court Mon 30th June – Sun 13th July 101.08 4 Guns N’ Roses Birmingham Villa Park June 23rd 97.4 5 Sabrina Carpenter London Hyde Park July 5th 94.92 6 Women’s Rugby World Cup StoneX Stadium September 27th 92.15 7 British Grand Prix (F1) Silverstone Fri 4th – Sun 6th July 69.41 8 Lana Del Rey Liverpool Anfield June 28th 64.31 9 Lana Del Rey Cardiff Cardiff Principality Stadium June 23rd 61.45 10 Parklife Festival Heaton Park 14th -15th June 60.62

Topping the list is the Oasis concerts in Manchester’s Heaton Park, with an impressive average driveway rental price of £165.67. With five shows scheduled in July, locals near the park could potentially earn over £800 simply by renting out their space during the event nights. Similarly, Beyoncé’s performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London offer significant earning potential, averaging £150.26 per day across six dates in June. For residents living in areas where on-street parking is limited and public transit can be overwhelmed, this presents a high-demand service that pays well.

Wider sporting events also feature prominently. The Wimbledon Championships, running for two weeks, offer consistent demand with an average daily earning of £101.08. A full-time host near the All England Tennis Club could net over £1,400 across the duration of the tournament. Meanwhile, single-day concerts like Guns N’ Roses in Birmingham (£97.40) and Sabrina Carpenter in London’s Hyde Park (£94.92) still bring in strong one-off returns.

Even events further down the list—like the British Grand Prix (£69.41), Lana Del Rey’s UK tour stops (ranging from £61 to £64), and the Parklife Festival (£60.62)—provide attractive supplementary income for those with available parking.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offers the biggest earning potential over the course of the year

Living close to a venue can often mean noise and traffic, but one great positive for residents is that they can earn some extra cash from renting out their driveways. The top 10 venues to live near were:

Rank Stadium Postcode Postcode_prefix Price (£) 1 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium N17 0BX N17 22.25 2 Elland Road LS11 0ES LS11 22 3 Stamford Bridge SW6 1HS SW6 21.5 4 Wembley Stadium HA9 0WS HA9 21 5 Hampden Park G42 9BA G42 21 6 Cardiff City Stadium CF11 8AZ CF11 21 7 OVO Arena Wembley HA9 0AA HA9 21 8 Marshall Arena MK1 1ST MK1 15 9 Anfield L4 0TH L4 13 10 Everton Stadium L4 4EL L4 13

Homeowners living near major UK stadiums can earn a solid income by renting out their driveways, with average daily prices ranging from £13 to over £22 depending on the location. According to recent data, the most profitable area on a regular basis is around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (N17), where average driveway rental prices reach £22.25 per day. Close behind are Elland Road (LS11) at £22.00 and Stamford Bridge (SW6) at £21.50, highlighting strong ongoing demand for parking near these busy venues.

Even stadiums like Wembley (HA9), Hampden Park (G42), and Cardiff City Stadium (CF11) maintain healthy averages of around £21 per day, suggesting consistent interest from eventgoers. Meanwhile, areas like Anfield and Everton Stadium (L4) sit at the lower end with £13, but with high event frequency, locals can still see regular earnings.

Commenting on the data Mike Thompson Chief Executive Officer at Leasing Options “”With demand for event parking soaring across the UK, it’s clear that homeowners have a real opportunity to turn their unused driveways into a valuable source of extra income. Our data shows that locations near major stadiums like Tottenham Hotspur, Elland Road, and Wembley consistently attract high rental prices — and during big-name events, these figures can more than triple. It’s a smart, low-effort way for people to benefit from the buzz around them, especially in areas where parking is at a premium. As we look ahead to a packed 2025 event calendar, the potential for driveway rentals is only set to grow.”

To find out more about the data, please visit the following site:https://www.leasingoptions.co.uk/news/blog/money-making-driveways-uk-driveways-with-the-most-earning-potential/9017