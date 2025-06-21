Side hustle brits earning £165 a day on their driveways

With 30% of Brits having a side hustle, many of us are on the hunt to earn a little bit of extra income. However, for those who have a driveway, the key to unlocking some extra cash could literally be on your doorstep, especially for those who live close to key event venues, according to a new study by Leasing Options.

The study analysed parking prices for postcodes across the UK to reveal those which have the biggest earning potential, as well as the average prices over major 2025 calendar events– and it’s great news for those living close to Manchester’s Heaton Park, with the Oasis reunion gigs held between 11th -20th July ranking as the most profitable.

Residents could be earning on average around £165.67 across the gigs, as searches for ‘parking near Heaton park’ increased by +5000% over the past 30 days¹ – Parklife weekend also ranked 10th at an average price of £60.62. Other top profitable events included Beyonce’s London shows at Tottenham Hotspur, where residents can earn an average of £150.26, and the Wimbledon Championships, where residents can earn £101.07 on average.

The top events for driveway earning potential were revealed as:

RankEventVenueDatesAverage Price (£)
1Oasis ReunionHeaton Park, Manchester11th, 12th, 16th, 19th, 20th July165.67
2Beyonce LondonTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London 5th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th June150.26
3Wimbledon ChampionshipsAll England Tennis CourtMon 30th June – Sun 13th July101.08
4Guns N’ Roses BirminghamVilla ParkJune 23rd97.4
5Sabrina Carpenter LondonHyde ParkJuly 5th94.92
6Women’s Rugby World CupStoneX StadiumSeptember 27th92.15
7British Grand Prix (F1)SilverstoneFri 4th – Sun 6th July69.41
8Lana Del Rey LiverpoolAnfieldJune 28th64.31
9Lana Del Rey CardiffCardiff Principality StadiumJune 23rd61.45
10Parklife FestivalHeaton Park14th -15th June60.62

Topping the list is the Oasis concerts in Manchester’s Heaton Park, with an impressive average driveway rental price of £165.67. With five shows scheduled in July, locals near the park could potentially earn over £800 simply by renting out their space during the event nights. Similarly, Beyoncé’s performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London offer significant earning potential, averaging £150.26 per day across six dates in June. For residents living in areas where on-street parking is limited and public transit can be overwhelmed, this presents a high-demand service that pays well.

Wider sporting events also feature prominently. The Wimbledon Championships, running for two weeks, offer consistent demand with an average daily earning of £101.08. A full-time host near the All England Tennis Club could net over £1,400 across the duration of the tournament. Meanwhile, single-day concerts like Guns N’ Roses in Birmingham (£97.40) and Sabrina Carpenter in London’s Hyde Park (£94.92) still bring in strong one-off returns.

Even events further down the list—like the British Grand Prix (£69.41), Lana Del Rey’s UK tour stops (ranging from £61 to £64), and the Parklife Festival (£60.62)—provide attractive supplementary income for those with available parking.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offers the biggest earning potential over the course of the year

Living close to a venue can often mean noise and traffic, but one great positive for residents is that they can earn some extra cash from renting out their driveways. The top 10 venues to live near were:

RankStadiumPostcode Postcode_prefixPrice (£)
1Tottenham Hotspur StadiumN17 0BXN1722.25
2Elland RoadLS11 0ESLS1122
3Stamford BridgeSW6 1HSSW621.5
4Wembley StadiumHA9 0WSHA921
5Hampden ParkG42 9BAG4221
6Cardiff City StadiumCF11 8AZCF1121
7OVO Arena WembleyHA9 0AAHA921
8Marshall ArenaMK1 1STMK115
9AnfieldL4 0THL413
10Everton StadiumL4 4ELL413

Homeowners living near major UK stadiums can earn a solid income by renting out their driveways, with average daily prices ranging from £13 to over £22 depending on the location. According to recent data, the most profitable area on a regular basis is around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (N17), where average driveway rental prices reach £22.25 per day. Close behind are Elland Road (LS11) at £22.00 and Stamford Bridge (SW6) at £21.50, highlighting strong ongoing demand for parking near these busy venues.

Even stadiums like Wembley (HA9), Hampden Park (G42), and Cardiff City Stadium (CF11) maintain healthy averages of around £21 per day, suggesting consistent interest from eventgoers. Meanwhile, areas like Anfield and Everton Stadium (L4) sit at the lower end with £13, but with high event frequency, locals can still see regular earnings.

Commenting on the data Mike Thompson Chief Executive Officer at Leasing Options “”With demand for event parking soaring across the UK, it’s clear that homeowners have a real opportunity to turn their unused driveways into a valuable source of extra income. Our data shows that locations near major stadiums like Tottenham Hotspur, Elland Road, and Wembley consistently attract high rental prices — and during big-name events, these figures can more than triple. It’s a smart, low-effort way for people to benefit from the buzz around them, especially in areas where parking is at a premium. As we look ahead to a packed 2025 event calendar, the potential for driveway rentals is only set to grow.”

To find out more about the data, please visit the following site:https://www.leasingoptions.co.uk/news/blog/money-making-driveways-uk-driveways-with-the-most-earning-potential/9017

