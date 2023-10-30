SimplyBiz further strengthens mortgage compliance team 

SimplyBiz has announced the appointment of Simon Lovell and Kris Armstrong to its compliance team to further strengthen the support available to its Member Firms around regulatory policy and mortgage compliance.

Simon Lovell has joined SimplyBiz as Mortgage Compliance Manager. Simon has a wealth of experience in the mortgage market, having previously undertaken supervisory roles with Pink Home Loans / PRIMIS Mortgage Network and a field compliance role within TMA, developing compliance propositions and providing support and guidance to directly authorised firms.

In his new role, Simon will be supporting advisers with compliance and T&C, working closely with the SimplyBiz Mortgages team, representing the compliance team at mortgage events around the country, and engaging with lender partners to ensure that SimplyBiz remains at the forefront of the market in respect of compliance, market insight, and emerging risks.

Kris Armstrong also recently joined SimplyBiz in the role of Compliance Policy Manager. During his fifteen years in the sector, Kris has held positions including branch manager at Lloyds Bank, paraplanner at Lycetts, independent mortgage adviser, and IFA at WPS Advisory.

At SimplyBiz, Kris is a key part of the Policy Team, analysing the latest output from the regulator, understanding what it will mean for advisers, and communicating the key headlines and action points to member firms.

Paul Bruns, Compliance Director at SimplyBiz, commented: “SimplyBiz has the most experienced and most knowledgeable compliance team in the sector, delivering the highest-quality support available to advisers in the financial services sector. I’m delighted to strengthen the team even further through the addition of Simon Lovell and Kris Armstrong.

“Both Simon and Kris bring a wealth of expertise to the business, coupled with a dedication to demystifying the regulatory requirements faced by mortgage advisers, and helping them to deliver the best possible outcomes to their clients.”

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, added: “At SimplyBiz Mortgages, we are always looking at how we help member firms grow, create new income streams, and delivery excellent service to their clients. An important part of this is ensuring that firms stay safe and work within the regulatory framework. The addition of Simon and Kris will provide us with additional support to ensure we can continue to innovate, but do so with a solid compliance structure to support members.”