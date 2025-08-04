Simplybiz Mortgages adds new market entrant Afin Bank to lender panel

Simplybiz Mortgages has announced the addition of Afin Bank, a specialist lender supporting underserved borrowers, such as people from the African diaspora, to its panel with immediate effect. The partnership forms part of a limited market release from Afin, which is initially launching exclusively with two ‘Founder Clubs’.

Afin Bank specialises in addressing the challenges faced by foreign nationals with valid visas, living and working in the UK, who can struggle to get mortgages because of their visa status or lack of UK credit history.

Afin offers a pragmatic, manual underwriting approach, with proc fees typically paid in three business days, and considers a broad range of clients, including first time buyer landlords and those using family gifted deposits, including payments from overseas.

The lender says that its mortgages may also be suitable for other borrowers underserved by mainstream lenders because of their circumstances, such as the self-employed.

Phil Daffern, Simplybiz Mortgages’ Head of Lender Relations, commented:

“We’re delighted to have been involved with the launch of a new intermediary specialist lender to the market, and to have worked closely with the team at Afin Bank during this exciting next step in its journey.

Our helpdesk and regional teams have been fully briefed on Afin’s commitment to residential and buy-to-let lending, and the ways in which it offers a refreshing and flexible approach to support for foreign nationals across several key areas. We know this news will be welcomed by our members as an additional potential solution to meeting their clients’ requirements, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with the incredibly supportive Afin team as we approach a bright future together.”

Jason Oakley, CEO of Afin Bank, added:

“It’s great to be partnering with Simplybiz Mortgages and offering our products to its members. The partnership is an important step in helping us to realise our mission of empowering underserved customers, whatever their circumstances, and helping them to get the mortgage deal they deserve and a home of their own.”