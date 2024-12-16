Simplybiz Mortgages adds Penrith Building Society to lender panel

Simplybiz Mortgages has announced the appointment of Penrith Building Society to its lender panel. The partnership with Penrith is the latest in a series of big-name additions to the Simplybiz Mortgages panel during 2024, including new relationships with Perenna Bank and Marsden Building Society.

Established in 1877, Penrith is one of the oldest building societies in the UK and Simplybiz Mortgages members will be able to access its full range of products, including interest only, later life options, and ex pat support with immediate effect.

Phil Daffern, Head of Lender Relations at Simplybiz Mortgages, commented:

“Penrith Building Society has been an obvious omission from our lending panel as its unique approach to support across a range of areas will provide solutions for complex client solutions under key areas including expat and lending in – and into – retirement. Its non-templated approach to the assessment of broker applications, based on merit and supported with manual underwriting, will assist many more of our members’ clients in securing finance against their property.”

Tim Vigeon, Head of Product Distribution and Development at Penrith Building Society, added:

“Penrith Building Society is delighted and excited to partner with Simplybiz Mortgages. We are very much looking forward to working with their members, enabling them to benefit from our unique offering and access to a dedicated case handler and underwriter who will own the case from application to completion.”