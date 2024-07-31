Space Seekers: Detached homes are favourite for home movers

Home mover house purchases that are detached Average house price for movers Average age of a home mover 33% £392,107 40

The number of people moving home increased by +10% in the first half of 2024, according to the latest Lloyds Bank Home Mover Review.

In the first six months of this year the number of home moves recorded was 126,884, compared to 115,530 during the same period in 2023.

Greater London saw the largest growth in home moves into or around the capital, as 10,650 (+16%) made a house move, perhaps as continued return to office working lent city living a greater appeal.

The South East had the largest number of home movers across the UK, as 28,828 moved home in the first half of this year, +13% more than the same period last year.

Scotland also had a high number of home movers (13,003), although this was up a more modest +3% when comparing the first six months of 2024 to 2023.

Home movers made up 44% of all house purchases, falling two percentage points (pp) on the first half of 2023 (46%).

Property types

Detached homes are the most popular among people moving home as buyers seek more privacy and space, as this property type made up 33% of all home mover mortgages, compared to 29% ten years ago. In the East Midlands, this increased to half (50%) of all house purchases, up +10pp when compared to 2014.

Further north, semi-detached homes were the most common choice for movers in the North West (36%) and Yorkshire and The Humber (35%)

Over the last 10 years, terraced properties have decreased in popularity for movers as they have been increasingly seen as a good option for those buying their first home. People choosing a terraced home as their next house move declined by -5pp – from 24% in 2014 to 19% in 2024. Only in pricey Greater London are terraced homes (27%) and flats (46%) more popular than detached for home movers.

The cost of moving

Home movers paid an average house price of £392,107, -6% during the last year but +20% more than five years ago (£327,112). Almost all regions within the UK saw a drop in prices over the last year, with Northern Ireland the only region or nation to see home mover house prices increase, as the average price tag in the country is now £257,611, +3% higher than in 2023 (and +38% more than five years ago).

The average deposit amount for a home mover has increased over the last five years by +22%, to £129,951 on average, largely in line with home mover house prices over the same period (+20%). This means movers have equity in their new home to the value of around 33% of the property price – in the South West, Scotland and Northern Ireland this rises to 35%.

Movers getting older

The average age of a person moving home is now 40, a year older than 12 months ago, with the oldest home movers in the South West, at an average age of 41.

Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages at Lloyds Bank said: “Moving home can be an exciting step for many, with people choosing to move for a whole host of reasons – seeking a different lifestyle, relocating for a job, needing more space for growing families or simply looking for a change of scenery.

“The home mover market has had a positive first half of this year, with an increased number of people making a move, in a sign buyer confidence is improving. Six out of 10 movers have chosen detached or semi-detached properties, as larger living areas make them a popular choice as people seek more space and privacy.

“Looking across the wider home-buying market, this also signals positive news for first-time buyers – while turnover of property stock helps homeowners take the next step the property ladder, it also frees up more properties, like terraced houses, for first time buyers to start their home ownership dream.”

Tables

Table 1: Home movers’ average house price % change, 2014-2024

2014 2019 2023 2024 1 year % change 5 year % change 10 year % change East Midlands £189,902 £269,463 £346,450 £330,348 -5% 23% 74% East of England £276,866 £413,063 £504,809 £473,814 -6% 15% 71% London £461,730 £642,989 £733,407 £703,220 -4% 9% 52% North East £166,308 £211,287 £259,966 £254,674 -2% 21% 53% Northern Ireland £141,916 £186,041 £250,876 £257,611 3% 38% 82% North West £188,321 £251,626 £325,678 £309,708 -5% 23% 64% Scotland £193,557 £232,386 £283,290 £280,340 -1% 21% 45% South East £326,831 £457,205 £577,467 £528,418 -8% 16% 62% South West £247,368 £335,193 £431,425 £408,573 -5% 22% 65% Wales £178,718 £226,713 £313,018 £300,572 -4% 33% 68% West Midlands £208,399 £286,692 £371,621 £356,544 -4% 24% 71% Yorkshire and The Humber £178,856 £241,180 £313,591 £306,244 -2% 27% 71% UK £245,931 £327,112 £416,654 £392,107 -6% 20% 59%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months rolling to May

Table 2: Home movers’ average house price & deposit by region, 2024

Region Average house price 2024 Average deposit 2019 Average deposit 2024 Deposit as % of purchase price 2024 5 year % Change in deposit East Midlands £330,348 £82,932 £105,999 32% 28% East of England £473,814 £139,453 £143,046 30% 3% London £703,220 £219,165 £241,470 34% 10% North East £254,674 £58,383 £78,002 31% 34% Northern Ireland £257,611 £55,852 £91,378 35% 64% North West £309,708 £74,568 £95,432 31% 28% Scotland £280,340 £72,075 £97,520 35% 35% South East £528,418 £155,178 £176,288 33% 14% South West £408,573 £120,318 £145,012 35% 21% Wales £300,572 £71,018 £101,734 34% 43% West Midlands £356,544 £89,740 £116,693 33% 30% Yorkshire and The Humber £306,244 £71,621 £98,370 32% 37% UK £392,107 £106,292 £129,951 33% 22%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months rolling to May

Table 3: Average home mover age by region

Region 2014 2023 2024 East Midlands 41 39 40 East of England 40 39 39 London 39 38 39 North East 40 40 40 Northern Ireland 39 41 40 North West 40 39 40 Scotland 40 40 40 South East 41 39 40 South West 42 40 41 Wales 41 40 40 West Midlands 41 39 40 Yorkshire and The Humber 40 39 39 UK 40 39 40

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months rolling to May

Table 4: Number of homebuyers (buying with a mortgage) – UK

Number of home movers Annual % change Number of first-time buyers Annual % change 2014 H1 164,290 19% 143,140 30% 2015 H1 150,990 -8% 132,160 -8% 2016 H1 167,340 11% 151,000 14% 2017 H1 163,710 -2% 162,990 8% 2018 H1 159,790 -2% 165,300 1% 2019 H1 155,630 -3% 164,640 0% 2020 H1 114,030 -27% 121,050 -26% 2021 H1 266,260 133% 211,590 75% 2022 H1 157,610 -41% 176,220 -17% 2023 H1 115,530 -27% 133,920 -24% 2024 H1* 126,884 10% 159,013 19%

Source: UK Finance, *Lloyds Banking Group estimate

Table 5: Number of home movers by region

H1 2014 H1 2019 H1 2023 H1 2024* East Midlands 13,050 13,230 9,340 10,232 East Anglia 7,340 6,700 4,990 5,517 Greater London 17,090 11,840 9,150 10,650 North 6,880 7,130 5,820 6,055 Northern Ireland 2,300 3,180 2,440 2,810 North West 14,150 15,510 10,840 11,968 Scotland 14,380 15,480 12,590 13,003 South East 41,020 34,420 25,610 28,828 South West 16,270 15,160 11,180 12,356 Wales 6,250 6,580 4,920 5,208 West Midlands 12,700 13,060 9,100 9,928 Yorkshire and the Humber 12,560 13,340 9,550 10,328 UK 164,290 155,630 115,530 126,884

Source: UK Finance, *Lloyds Banking Group estimate

Table 6: Home movers’ purchases by property type 2024

Home Movers Semi Detached Detached Terraced Bungalow Flats East Midlands 29% 50% 12% 7% 3% East of England 26% 37% 18% 8% 11% London 18% 7% 27% 2% 46% North East 33% 39% 17% 6% 5% Northern Ireland 27% 39% 13% 16% 4% North West 36% 31% 20% 6% 7% Scotland 21% 34% 18% 11% 16% South East 27% 33% 19% 7% 15% South West 26% 32% 22% 9% 12% Wales 29% 35% 23% 9% 4% West Midlands 34% 39% 16% 4% 6% Yorkshire and The Humber 35% 34% 19% 7% 5% UK 27% 33% 19% 8% 13%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months to May

Table 7: Home movers’ purchases by property type 2014

Home Movers Semi Detached Detached Terraced Bungalow Flats East Midlands 32% 40% 18% 7% 2% East of England 28% 30% 25% 8% 7% London 22% 8% 33% 2% 35% North East 36% 28% 25% 6% 5% Northern Ireland 29% 35% 18% 16% 4% North West 38% 27% 24% 6% 4% Scotland 21% 32% 17% 11% 18% South East 27% 29% 26% 7% 10% South West 25% 29% 27% 9% 8% Wales 30% 32% 24% 9% 3% West Midlands 36% 33% 21% 4% 5% Yorkshire and The Humber 35% 28% 26% 7% 3% UK 29% 29% 24% 8% 10%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months to May