Space Seekers: Detached homes are favourite for home movers

Brandon Russell

The number of people moving home increased by +10% in the first half of 2024, according to the latest Lloyds Bank Home Mover Review. 

In the first six months of this year the number of home moves recorded was 126,884, compared to 115,530 during the same period in 2023.

Greater London saw the largest growth in home moves into or around the capital, as 10,650 (+16%) made a house move, perhaps as continued return to office working lent city living a greater appeal. 

 
 

The South East had the largest number of home movers across the UK, as 28,828 moved home in the first half of this year, +13% more than the same period last year. 

Scotland also had a high number of home movers (13,003), although this was up a more modest +3% when comparing the first six months of 2024 to 2023.  

Home movers made up 44% of all house purchases, falling two percentage points (pp) on the first half of 2023 (46%). 

 

Property types 

Detached homes are the most popular among people moving home as buyers seek more privacy and space, as this property type made up 33% of all home mover mortgages, compared to 29% ten years ago. In the East Midlands, this increased to half (50%) of all house purchases, up +10pp when compared to 2014. 

Further north, semi-detached homes were the most common choice for movers in the North West (36%) and Yorkshire and The Humber (35%)

 
 

Over the last 10 years, terraced properties have decreased in popularity for movers as they have been increasingly seen as a good option for those buying their first home. People choosing a terraced home as their next house move declined by -5pp – from 24% in 2014 to 19% in 2024. Only in pricey Greater London are terraced homes (27%) and flats (46%) more popular than detached for home movers.  

The cost of moving 

Home movers paid an average house price of £392,107, -6% during the last year but +20% more than five years ago (£327,112). Almost all regions within the UK saw a drop in prices over the last year, with Northern Ireland the only region or nation to see home mover house prices increase, as the average price tag in the country is now £257,611, +3% higher than in 2023 (and +38% more than five years ago).

 
 

The average deposit amount for a home mover has increased over the last five years by +22%, to £129,951 on average, largely in line with home mover house prices over the same period (+20%). This means movers have equity in their new home to the value of around 33% of the property price – in the South West, Scotland and Northern Ireland this rises to 35%.   

Movers getting older

The average age of a person moving home is now 40, a year older than 12 months ago, with the oldest home movers in the South West, at an average age of 41.

 

Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages at Lloyds Bank said: “Moving home can be an exciting step for many, with people choosing to move for a whole host of reasons – seeking a different lifestyle, relocating for a job, needing more space for growing families or simply looking for a change of scenery.

“The home mover market has had a positive first half of this year, with an increased number of people making a move, in a sign buyer confidence is improving. Six out of 10 movers have chosen detached or semi-detached properties, as larger living areas make them a popular choice as people seek more space and privacy.

“Looking across the wider home-buying market, this also signals positive news for first-time buyers – while turnover of property stock helps homeowners take the next step the property ladder, it also frees up more properties, like terraced houses, for first time buyers to start their home ownership dream.”

 
 

Tables

Table 1: Home movers’ average house price % change, 2014-2024

 20142019202320241 year % change5 year % change10 year % change
East Midlands£189,902 £269,463 £346,450 £330,348 -5%23%74%
East of England£276,866 £413,063 £504,809 £473,814 -6%15%71%
London£461,730 £642,989 £733,407 £703,220 -4%9%52%
North East£166,308 £211,287 £259,966 £254,674 -2%21%53%
Northern Ireland£141,916 £186,041 £250,876 £257,611 3%38%82%
North West£188,321 £251,626 £325,678 £309,708 -5%23%64%
Scotland£193,557 £232,386 £283,290 £280,340 -1%21%45%
South East£326,831 £457,205 £577,467 £528,418 -8%16%62%
South West£247,368 £335,193 £431,425 £408,573 -5%22%65%
Wales£178,718 £226,713 £313,018 £300,572 -4%33%68%
West Midlands£208,399 £286,692 £371,621 £356,544 -4%24%71%
Yorkshire and The Humber£178,856 £241,180 £313,591 £306,244 -2%27%71%
UK£245,931 £327,112 £416,654 £392,107 -6%20%59%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months rolling to May

 
 

Table 2: Home movers’ average house price & deposit by region, 2024

RegionAverage house price 2024 Average deposit  2019 Average deposit  2024 Deposit as % of purchase price 20245 year % Change in deposit
East Midlands£330,348£82,932£105,99932%28%
East of England£473,814£139,453£143,04630%3%
London£703,220£219,165£241,47034%10%
North East£254,674£58,383£78,00231%34%
Northern Ireland£257,611£55,852£91,37835%64%
North West£309,708£74,568£95,43231%28%
Scotland£280,340£72,075£97,52035%35%
South East£528,418£155,178£176,28833%14%
South West£408,573£120,318£145,01235%21%
Wales£300,572£71,018£101,73434%43%
West Midlands£356,544£89,740£116,69333%30%
Yorkshire and The Humber£306,244£71,621£98,37032%37%
UK£392,107£106,292£129,95133%22%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months rolling to May

Table 3: Average home mover age by region

 
Region201420232024 
East Midlands413940
East of England403939
London393839
North East404040
Northern Ireland394140
North West403940
Scotland404040
South East413940
South West424041
Wales414040
West Midlands413940
Yorkshire and The Humber403939
UK403940

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months rolling to May

Table 4: Number of homebuyers (buying with a mortgage) – UK

 Number of home moversAnnual % changeNumber of first-time buyersAnnual % change
2014 H1164,29019%143,14030%
2015 H1150,990-8%132,160-8%
2016 H1167,34011%151,00014%
2017 H1163,710-2%162,9908%
2018 H1159,790-2%165,3001%
2019 H1155,630-3%164,6400%
2020 H1114,030-27%121,050-26%
2021 H1266,260133%211,59075%
2022 H1157,610-41%176,220-17%
2023 H1115,530-27%133,920-24%
2024 H1*126,88410%159,01319%

Source: UK Finance, *Lloyds Banking Group estimate

 
 

Table 5: Number of home movers by region

 H1 2014H1 2019H1 2023H1 2024*
East Midlands13,05013,2309,34010,232
East Anglia7,3406,7004,9905,517
Greater London17,09011,8409,15010,650
North6,8807,1305,8206,055
Northern Ireland2,3003,1802,4402,810
North West14,15015,51010,84011,968
Scotland14,38015,48012,59013,003
South East41,02034,42025,61028,828
South West16,27015,16011,18012,356
Wales6,2506,5804,9205,208
West Midlands12,70013,0609,1009,928
Yorkshire and the Humber12,56013,3409,55010,328
UK164,290155,630115,530126,884

Source: UK Finance, *Lloyds Banking Group estimate

Table 6: Home movers’ purchases by property type 2024

 Home Movers
 Semi DetachedDetachedTerracedBungalowFlats
East Midlands29%50%12%7%3%
East of England26%37%18%8%11%
London18%7%27%2%46%
North East33%39%17%6%5%
Northern Ireland27%39%13%16%4%
North West36%31%20%6%7%
Scotland21%34%18%11%16%
South East27%33%19%7%15%
South West26%32%22%9%12%
Wales29%35%23%9%4%
West Midlands34%39%16%4%6%
Yorkshire and The Humber35%34%19%7%5%
UK27%33%19%8%13%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months to May

Table 7: Home movers’ purchases by property type 2014

 Home Movers
 Semi DetachedDetachedTerracedBungalowFlats
East Midlands32%40%18%7%2%
East of England28%30%25%8%7%
London22%8%33%2%35%
North East36%28%25%6%5%
Northern Ireland29%35%18%16%4%
North West38%27%24%6%4%
Scotland21%32%17%11%18%
South East27%29%26%7%10%
South West25%29%27%9%8%
Wales30%32%24%9%3%
West Midlands36%33%21%4%5%
Yorkshire and The Humber35%28%26%7%3%
UK29%29%24%8%10%

Source: Lloyds Banking Group, 12 months to May

