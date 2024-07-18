Sparrows Capital hires Arnie Millington to oversee tailored MPS

Evidence-based investing pioneer Sparrows Capital announces the appointment of Arnie Millington to oversee its tailored MPS proposition for wealth managers – Sparrows Capital MPS.

Arnie joins the firm from Seven Investment Management (7IM), where he was responsible for maintaining and building relationships with advisers and financial planners across the Midlands and the North West.

He has over 10 years’ experience in the advice and wealth sector with previous roles at Benchmark Capital and AJ Bell.

Sparrows Capital offers a range of low-cost investment solutions to advisers and wealth managers, including its award-winning capped-fee SCore MPS suite, and a more customised offering, Sparrows Capital MPS, which can be tailored to an individual firm and can be implemented as a white-labelled proposition.

Yariv Haim, CEO at Sparrows Capital, said: “This is a key appointment for Sparrows Capital. Arnie has broad experience in the financial advice market and a solutions-oriented, consultative approach to business development and will be a great addition to the team. This appointment underpins our plans to further develop our tailored MPS business alongside our successful SCore MPS adviser proposition.”

The appointment follows the launch of Sparrows’ retirement income solution SCore-D in partnership with Just Group to help advisers navigate the financial risks their individual clients may face in decumulation.