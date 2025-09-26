StreamBank strengthens underwriting team with two senior hires

StreamBank has appointed two senior underwriters to support growing demand from brokers and further enhance its bridging and development finance proposition.

Josh Thompson joined as Senior Underwriter on 1st September 2025, followed by Emma Stone, who joined as Senior Bridging Underwriter on 15th September 2025. Both will be based at StreamBank’s Cardiff office.

Josh brings deep sector knowledge and a strong technical background from his previous roles at CrowdProperty, where he was Senior Lending Manager and Senior Surveyor, as well as positions at Thomas Mae Land & Planning and Innova Property. He will play a key role in assessing new development and refurbishment deals, with a particular focus on build cost analysis and viability.

Emma joins from Glenhawk, where she led regulated and unregulated bridging underwriting. Her 30 years in the mortgage industry include senior roles at Admiral Money, Foundation Home Loans, and Optimum Credit. She will focus on complex bridging transactions and will work closely with brokers to shape deals that balance commercial opportunity with compliance.

StreamBank, which launched in 2021, specialises in short-term and specialist property lending. The bank has built a reputation for flexibility, with decisions made by experienced underwriters rather than rigid credit scoring. Its proposition is designed to help brokers secure funding on both straightforward and complex cases, including time-sensitive bridging loans, property refurbishment projects, development exit finance and commercial investment opportunities.

These appointments come as StreamBank continues to expand its footprint across the UK’s specialist lending market, with a strong pipeline of cases requiring experienced underwriting input.

Roz Cawood, Managing Director – Property Finance at StreamBank, commented:

“Josh and Emma bring a depth of expertise that reflects the calibre of underwriters we want representing us and their understanding of both the technical and commercial aspects of specialist lending means they can engage with brokers at a senior level. As we continue to grow our bridging and development offering, it’s vital that our underwriting team reflects the complexity of the cases we take on, and the high expectations of the brokers we work with.”

Josh Thompson, Senior Underwriter at StreamBank, said:

“What drew me to StreamBank was the way it combines quick decision-making with a genuine understanding of what brokers and borrowers need, especially when things aren’t straightforward. Having spent years in surveying and development, I know just how many moving parts there are in a deal and I’m looking forward to working side by side with brokers to find solutions that make sense.”

Emma Stone, Senior Bridging Underwriter at StreamBank, added:

“I really appreciate how closely the StreamBank team works together, and how accessible the underwriters are to brokers. That kind of open communication makes a real difference, especially when you’re under pressure to get a deal through quickly. I’ve worked across a range of lending environments, and I know that a common-sense approach, backed by solid experience, is often what gets the job done.”