T. Rowe Price expands solutions team as demand accelerates

T. Rowe Price, the US$1.54tn global asset manager, has made a trio of appointments to its growing multi-asset solutions capability.

Driven by increased regulation and industry consolidation, client demand for bespoke investment solutions continues to intensify, as evidenced by T. Rowe Price’s recent partnerships with Asset Intelligence and Mattioli Woods.

To support this acceleration in client interest, T. Rowe Price has added to its multi-asset investment team, with the hiring of Matt Bance as solutions strategist and portfolio manager, and Matthew Lodge as solutions analyst. The arrival of Bance and Lodge further strengthens T. Rowe Price’s solutions capability – which is led by Yoram Lustig, the head of multi-asset solutions, EMEA. Matt Bance comes from UBS Asset Management and Matthew Lodge has moved from the Responsible Investments team at T. Rowe Price.

Lustig comments: “The solutions space remains complex, and we are proud of the propositions we have formed alongside our clients in this continuously developing marketplace. Matt and Matthew bring additional investment experience and expertise to our team, which will enable us to better serve the evolving needs of our clients across the EMEA region.”

Furthermore, T. Rowe Price has promoted Steve McShane to the newly created role of head of solutions (UK distribution). This focused role will enable McShane to reinforce and grow the group’s client partnerships in the years ahead. McShane, who has been at T. Rowe Price for seven years, was formerly a relationship manager covering central England.

Replacing McShane as relationship manager covering central England will be Tom Johnson, who has been at T. Rowe Price for three years and has worked alongside McShane in this region.

Matt Jenkins, the head of regional sales and strategic partners at T. Rowe Price, adds: “The investment industry continues to evolve, and the needs of our clients are changing. As we witness increasing demand for bespoke solutions and the unitisation of existing model portfolios, we felt it was important to create a dedicated position to ensure close alignment with our clients as they seek to capitalise on the full potential of their investment propositions.”