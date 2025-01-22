Tandem Bank partners with Sikoia to automate income verification and boost efficiency

London-based fintech Sikoia has announced a strategic partnership with Tandem Bank to automate key aspects of income verification and document handling processes, driving greater efficiency and ultimately benefiting both brokers and customers.

Income verification, a critical component of mortgage decision-making, is often performed manually across the industry, with tasks such as reviewing payslips taking lenders an average of 30 minutes per application.

With Sikoia’s AI-powered Income and Employer Verification solution, which incorporates rigorous document integrity checks, this process is reduced to mere seconds. This partnership enables Tandem to deliver faster, more accurate results to brokers while improving operational efficiency.

Key benefits of Sikoia’s automated solutions:

• 100% coverage: Handles employed and more complex cases with multiple income streams by processing all payslips and bank statements submitted by brokers and customers.

• Minimal disruption: Works seamlessly with broker-submitted documents, requiring no manual input or changes to existing user behaviour and workflows.

• Enhanced accuracy and auditability: Identifies discrepancies and anomalies, ensures decision consistency, and provides verifiable information directly from the source.

• Scalable integration: Offers a user-friendly portal ready to use from day one and an API for seamless integration into existing systems.

Sikoia is a fintech that transforms customer verification processes for financial services providers. Their platform simplifies onboarding by consolidating critical customer data, generating actionable insights, and automating essential tasks. By combining AI, traditional data extraction methods, and advanced business logic and categorisation, Sikoia automates key verification checks—including income, employer, affordability assessments, and application completeness—directly from customer-submitted documents and other data sources.

Alexis Rog, Founder and CEO of Sikoia, commented:

“Our partnership with Tandem Bank marks a key milestone in transforming income verification and document processing for the mortgage industry. This collaboration aims to eliminate administrative burdens, ensure consistent and auditable decision-making, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. At Sikoia, we are committed to driving success through collaboration and are excited to work with forward-thinking organisations like Tandem that embrace cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and broker satisfaction.”

Nigel Brookes, Director of Second Charge Sales and Distribution – Mortgage Division, added:

“Tandem is starting the new year on a strong note, and our partnership with Sikoia underscores this commitment. By harnessing their AI-driven technology, we’re transforming a traditionally time-consuming process into a streamlined, efficient workflow—enabling faster and more accurate service for our customers. This partnership reflects our dedication to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for efficiency and customer satisfaction for second charges.”

For further details on Sikoia’s solutions and how they enhance financial workflows, visit Sikoia’s website at: www.sikoia.com.