Tax-efficient investing: Insights for tax year-end planning | GBI 49 | February 2025

Hello, and welcome to the second issue of GBI Magazine in 2025!

With the end of the tax year fast approaching, we’ve packed this issue with timely insights and expert perspectives to help you navigate the world of tax-efficient investments with confidence.

We kick things off with an exclusive interview with Blackfinch’s Dr. Dan Appleby, who shares his outlook on the US economy for Q1 2025 in the context of Donald Trump’s second term. Dr. Appleby provides valuable insight into the potential impact of the new administration’s policies on inflation trends, global markets, and US trade relations to give some context for where the spectrum of tax efficient investments can form part of a client’s overall diversified portfolio.

Spotlight on VCTs: a growing investment opportunity

Next, Peter Hicks of Chelsea Financial Services explains why VCTs have become more compelling than ever following the Autumn Budget. He breaks down the key benefits of these investment vehicles and explores the factors driving their growing popularity with advisers and clients alike, as a tax-efficient solution.

We also hear from Triple Point’s Diana French, who makes a case for dynamic growth as a powerful driver for VCTs. As Venture Capital Trusts mark their 30th anniversary, Diana reflects on their enduring relevance in the UK tax-efficient investment landscape.



In addition, we cover the latest news from Octopus Investments, who have launched fundraising for their Future Generations VCT. This innovative fund backs companies committed to building a sustainable planet, fostering social fairness, and advancing healthcare.

Finally, we report on Haatch’s recent milestone: securing an additional £10 million investment from British Business Investments, bringing their total commitment to £20 million.

As always, don’t miss our Open Offers section, featuring a curated selection of tax-efficient investment opportunities available to your clients now.

Essential reports for a deeper understanding

And in case you missed them, if you’re looking for more detailed insight into the tax-efficient investment world of VCTs, SEIS, EIS, BR and IHT solutions, check out the latest 2025 editions of the reports we’ve published into each of these areas, since the start of January. You can download them here https://ifamagazine.com/category/annual-reports/

We hope you find this issue both informative and engaging. For the latest news and insights on tax-efficient investing, visit our website. And remember, as the tax year-end looms, your clients will be relying on your expert guidance – because great advice today can lead to brighter, tax-efficient tomorrows!

Matt Williams

GBI Magazine Editor