Tax-efficient investment essentials for 2025 | GBI 48 | February 2025

Welcome

Hello, and welcome to the first GBI Magazine of 2025! It’s already been an eventful start to the new year, and with the end of another tax year looming large, we bring you a selection of the latest news and views from the world of tax-efficient investments.

We start things off by bringing you the key findings of our ‘Understanding EIS’ survey, in conjunction with Blackfinch. The survey gave advisers the opportunity to reveal what they look for in terms of EIS investments and whether the Autumn Budget in 2024 has affected adviser and investor sentiment towards EIS.

This issue of GBI Magazine is bolstered by an exclusive interview with the Chair of the VCTA, Chris Lewis. Chris joins us to discuss how post-budget adjustments have affected investors’ attitudes towards VCTs, the VCTA’s proposed policy reforms, how VCT’s have fared as of late, and the role of VCTs in supporting technological advancements.

Next, Xeinadin’s Adam Owens discusses the changes to APR and BPR following the Budget, and outlines what planning measures advisers might consider for clients who have been affected.

After that, MICAP’s Mark O’Donnell shares his expert views on the evolving landscape of tax-advantaged investments. The budget announcements and emerging market trends have led to major changes, which Mark explains in this informative piece.

YFM Equity Partners share the news of the recent successful £75 million closure of its British Smaller Companies Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) fundraising. This comes just 11 weeks after the offering opened.

As always, this issue includes a selection of tax-efficient investment opportunities from our Open Offers section, which are available to your clients now. We at GBI Magazine hope you enjoy this issue and look forward to bringing you more exclusive content as 2025 rolls on.

To follow the latest news on tax-efficient investments, visit our website: https://ifamagazine.com/gbi-great-british-investments/.

Matt Williams

GBI Magazine Editor