The best cities to work per industry, revealed

Top Cities to Earn & Live: US Cities Lead the Way

Best City to Work per Industry

Looking at the top 10 cities by economic power and the 10 most in-demand jobs by search volume, the US cities of Dallas and Seattle lead the way in terms of cost of living vs earnings. Chemical engineers in Tokyo take home the most cash, with the gap between their total cost of living and their salary being just 5%.

INDUSTRY CITY SALARY PER YEAR TOTAL COL (INCL. COA) TOTAL COL VS. SALARY TOTAL COL VS. SALARY % Chemical Engineer Tokyo £358,610 £19,698 £338,912 5% Architect Dallas £94,271 £27,429 £66,842 29% Pharmacist Dallas £93,505 £27,429 £66,075 29% Software Engineer Seattle £104,235 £33,362 £70,873 32% Psychologist Dallas £78,942 £27,429 £51,513 35% Mechanical Engineer Dallas £78,942 £27,429 £51,513 35% Nurse Dallas £74,344 £27,429 £46,915 37% Civil Engineer Seattle £83,541 £33,362 £50,179 40% Surveyor Seattle £51,351 £33,362 £17,989 65% Welder Dallas £41,388 £27,429 £13,958 66%

Worst City to Work per Industry

London makes the most appearances on the “worst cities” list, with the highest total cost of living vs the lowest salaries for most of the top professions.

INDUSTRY CITY SALARY PER YEAR TOTAL COL (INCL. COA) TOTAL COL VS. SALARY TOTAL COL VS. SALARY % Welder Tokyo £6,209 £19,698 £-13,489 317% Nurse London £34,000 £38,698 £-4,698 114% Surveyor New York £49,818 £52,859 £-3,040 106% Civil engineer London £37,000 £38,698 £-1,698 105% Mechanical engineer London £38,000 £38,698 £-698 102% Chemical engineer London £39,000 £38,698 £302 99% Psychologist London £40,000 £38,698 £1,302 97% Pharmacist London £44,000 £38,698 £1,302 88% Architect London £45,000 £38,698 £6,302 86% Software engineer London £58,000 £38,698 £19,302 67%

Top Industries to Work in Globally

Looking at the most popular industries across the top countries, chemical engineers, architects and software engineers fare the best when it comes to earnings vs. expenses. Civil engineers, surveyors and welders are on the lower end of the spectrum globally.

INDUSTRY AVERAGE SALARY PER YEAR AVERAGE COL (INCL. COA)/YEAR AVG. COL VS. AVG. SALARY AVG. COL VS. AVG. SALARY % Chemical engineer £98,019 £34,666 £63,353 35% Architect £82,607 £34,666 £47,941 42% Software Engineer £81,387 £34,666 £46,721 43% Pharmacist £75,914 £34,666 £41,248 46% Mechanical Engineer £72,000 £34,666 £37,334 48% Psychologist £69,799 £34,666 £35,133 50% Nurse £67,429 £34,666 £32,763 51% Civil engineer £63,171 £34,666 £28,505 55% Surveyor £40,728 £34,666 £6,062 85% Welder £34,525 £34,666 £-141 100%

So, what can expats expect when relocating to one of these top-paying cities?

Both Dallas and Seattle have a high quality of life index, a moderate safety index and a very high climate index. Both cities also rank well in terms of healthcare and purchasing power. However, Seattle has a high traffic commute time index and Dallas has a moderate pollution index.

According to Expat Insider 2024, the USA is ranked 22nd in the Working Abroad Index and has some great careerprospects. 67% of respondents say that the local business culture supports flexibility, and 65% say they are happy in their job. However, expats rank the USA 46th out of 53 countries when it comes to quality of life, citing expensive healthcare and safety concerns. Most expats also agree that it can be difficult to settle in and find friends in a US city.

While taking home a substantial paycheck is a great benefit, it’s important to do your research before moving to one of these top-paying cities, so you can decide whether a higher salary will be worth the lack of other factors.

