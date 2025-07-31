The industry weighs in on the latest HMRC property transaction data

HMRC’s latest property transaction data has prompted swift analysis across the real estate sector, as professionals assess what the figures signal for the housing market’s trajectory. From fluctuating volumes to regional disparities, industry experts are weighing in on the implications for buyers, sellers, and investors alike.

Industry professionals from across the property sector have shared deeper insights to better understand what the data means.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, comments:

“It is extremely positive to see an uplift in the number of housing transactions for June 2025. Overall, the housing market is starting to see progression, especially following the recent upheaval of the Stamp Duty threshold changes, where we had a rush across England and Northern Ireland, followed by an immediate lull.



We are also seeing the UK Government signal that it wants to deliver a new wave of growth in the housing market, as the Leeds Reforms from Chancellor Rachel Reeves aims to encourage lenders to better provision for demographics such as first-time buyers.



The ambitious Social and Affordable Homes Programme from June 2025’s spending review aims to invest £39 billion to deliver approximately 300,000 new homes in England, which will help boost housing supply. Ultimately such initiatives are hoped to inspire further levels of confidence in the housing market in the future.”

Clare Beardmore, Director of Distribution and Mortgage Club, Mortgage Services, L&G, said: “Today’s figures show an encouraging uplift in transactions. We are already seeing lenders offering more flexible products, following recent changes to affordability rules.

In an ever-changing market, expert advice is more valuable than ever in helping buyers make informed decisions. For anyone considering their next move, consulting a mortgage adviser will put them in a great position to find a product that suits their individual needs.”

Tony Hall, Head of Business Development at Saffron for Intermediaries, comments on the HMRC property transactions data:

“Today’s figures show an encouraging uplift in transactions, indicative of resilience among buyers despite the recent rise in inflation. Since April’s stamp duty threshold announcement, evidence suggests that buyer confidence has been renewed, and this sentiment continued in June. Challenges are lingering though, as multiple leading property portals have started to place pressure on the government to provide flexible SDLT payment options.

With markets anticipating that the Bank of England will make two further interest rate cuts before the end of 2025, there are reasons to stay optimistic through the next few months. The Chancellor’s recent decision to ease affordability rules also signals a long-term commitment to helping first-time buyers, and we’re already seeing lenders respond with more flexible mortgage options. Steady buyer activity combined with anticipated rate cuts suggest a positive outlook heading towards the autumn.”

Neil Knight, divisional director at Spicerhaart Part Exchange and Group Clients, said: “Another monthly increase in property transactions is hugely positive and goes to show that there is clearly strong demand in the market. While many worried that the stamp duty change would be the death knell for transactions this year, this is clearly not the case, and we have seen growing momentum. Given the important the role the housing market plays in the economy, this will surely be good news for a government that has been growing increasingly concerned about economic growth. One would hope it would further support calls for a cut to the base rate in August.

It’s been really encouraging to see the government finally come to the table and support the heavy lifting already being done by lenders and developers to assist buyers. The loosening of mortgage rules certainly gives lenders the platform to continue this good work and prioritise innovation to best support borrowers. Working in tandem, developers are putting forward compelling incentives to drive new build enquiries and facilitate transactions. On the ground, we are seeing increasing traffic coming through part exchange and assisted move propositions, which are helping borrowers already in the market overcome real obstacles to buy and sell in an efficient and cost-effective way.

New build plays a significant role in the overall housing market and is critical in increasing homeownership and delivering the government’s housebuilding target. Alongside deposit boosts or equity schemes, ensuring developers and lenders are best equipped to support buyers in the current climate is absolutely key to achieving these goals.”

In response to the HMRC Property Transactions Data published today, Ryan McGrath, Director of Second Charge Mortgages at Pepper Money, comments:

“Property transactions increased in June, returning to a steadier pace after an accelerated spring. The summer is a seasonally quieter period for the market, but committed buyers who need to move remain in a strong position to make the most of current listings and can benefit from mortgage rates of less than 5% on average.

Though, for those that still have time on the clock on their current lower rate mortgage, the appeal to improve, not move, will endure. Whether it’s renovations, extensions or energy efficiency upgrades, secured loans can provide a practical way to fund home improvements. Unlike remortgaging, these loans allow you to raise the money you need without impacting your current mortgage rate.

As well as refurbishments, secured loans can also be used for other purposes like consolidating debts or paying for unexpected life events. While not right for everyone, homeowners should ask a broker if this could be the right fit for their circumstances.”

Nick Hale, CEO at Movera, commented: “The rise in residential transactions this month points to growing confidence in the market but it’s also a reminder of how closely activity tracks alongside interest rate movements, tax policy, and consumer sentiment. Buyers are clearly responding to the more stable rate environment and wider availability of mortgage products, particularly for first-time buyers.

What matters now is whether this activity can be sustained. Without consistency in policy and clearer timelines across the home-moving journey, we risk another stop-start pattern that puts unnecessary pressure on the system.

We continue to work closely with our partners across the industry to ensure smoother, faster transactions, especially during surges in demand. Market recovery depends not just on incentives, but on infrastructure that can actually cope with volume.”

Richard Pike, chief sales and marketing officer at Phoebus says, “Today’s rise in residential transactions builds on the momentum we saw in May as the market continues to stabilise after the volatility earlier this year. Following the distortions created by the March stamp duty rush and the April lull, we’re now seeing the beginnings of a more sustainable trend.

With interest rates holding steady at 4.25% and swap rates remaining favourable, borrowers are regaining some confidence in their ability to plan ahead. First-time buyer initiatives such as 95% and 100% mortgages are also continuing to support demand at the lower end of the market.

That said, the broader economic picture remains mixed. Inflation has crept up again, and higher utility bills and tax pressures are squeezing disposable income. Globally, the expiry of Trump’s tariff pause earlier this month adds another layer of uncertainty that could filter through to consumer confidence.

But for now, the rise in activity is encouraging. The industry must continue to push for innovation, flexibility and digitisation to maintain momentum – especially if we want this recovery to translate into longer-term resilience.”

Maria Harris, chair of the Open Property Data Association, says: “Residential transactions have risen again, suggesting that confidence is beginning to return to the market after the volatility and stamp duty changes earlier this year. Easing mortgage rates, greater product choice, and improving economic sentiment are all helping to support this recovery.

While it’s great that volumes are back on the rise, the experience of buying and selling a home isn’t where we need it to be. Consumers and the industry are still stuck navigating a process that is opaque, inefficient, and largely paper-based – and that must change.

To create a housing market that is fit for purpose, we need to deliver physical and digital housing strategy. Digitising property data at source and making it shareable using open, trusted standards removes the friction that holds transactions back. We need everyone in the industry driving change and adopting new ways of working to sustain this upward trend and create a system that works better for everyone.”

Hamza Behzad, Business Development Director at Finova says:

“In a welcome break from the usual summer slowdown, the latest rise in UK property transactions signals growing buyer confidence. In May, we saw mortgage approvals shoot up for the first time in 2025, and as the Chancellor moves to slash regulatory red tape – potentially enabling lenders to offer mortgage loans at over four and a half times a buyer’s income – opportunities are opening up.

While overall market activity hasn’t yet returned to historic highs, the market does appear to be steadying. With the Bank of England widely expected to cut rates next week, conditions could become even more favourable for buyers in the months ahead. As momentum builds, it’s the responsibility of technology partners to ensure lenders platforms can scale with both volume and product complexity – helping to supercharge the next phase of growth in the UK mortgage market.”

Melanie Spicer, growth director at outsourcer Target Group, said: “This is another sign that the recovery in the housing market is well underway. And it comes on the back of fresh Bank of England data showing are Britons’ borrowing of mortgages and consumer credit rose at a faster pace in June. So, this week, we’ve heard that mortgage approvals increased to around 64,200 in June from 61,300 in May. And we’ve learned remortgaging approvals have hit their highest level since October 2022. Let’s not forget that while the Bank of England left interest rates on hold at 4.25% in June, it is widely expected to cut them to 4% at its 7 August meeting. That will be more good news. I’m not sure I’d say this is a mini-boom, but it’s clear the housing market has regained its footing, after the tax break for homebuyers ended in April.”