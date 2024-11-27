The Personal Finance Society (PFS) announces 2025 Roadshows

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has announced a programme of Roadshows to be held across twenty-four locations throughout the UK in 2025. The three-part series will cover core financial planning themes, with a mix of technical and skills sessions throughout Spring, Summer and Autumn of next year.

The PFS Spring Roadshow will offer an in-depth exploration of the retirement landscape; ‘Maximising Retirement Opportunities’, with essential CPD and technical, informative sessions. Keynote speakers include Martin Lines, Development and Events Director at Just Group PLC, and Chris Budd, author of The Financial Wellbeing Book and Founder of the Institute for Financial Wellbeing.

2025 PFS Spring Roadshow locations

Newcastle upon Tyne – 28 January

Manchester – 30 January

Bristol – 4 February

Bournemouth – 6 February

Stoke on Trent – 11 February

Sheffield – 13 February

Belfast – 25 February

London – 27 February

Christine Elliott, Chair of the PFS Board, said: “The 2025 PFS Roadshows offer an exceptional learning and development opportunity for financial planning professionals across the UK, as part of the broad programme of CPD events planned for next year. We are actively engaging with members on how, and where, to deliver the best future programme of events for them.”

More information, including dates for the Summer and Autumn roadshows can be found here.