The Right Mortgage announces new partnership with UinsureCX

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network and DA Club have today (21st August 2023) announced a new partnership with Uinsure’s new digital product, UinsureCX, which allows advisers to automate insurance quotes during the mortgage advice journey.

Member firms of both the network and DA Club will now be able to refer clients to UinsureCX in order to automate building and contents (B&C) insurance quotes for their clients and to offer a five-star Defaqto-rated B&C product.

UinsureCX tracks an individual client’s mortgage process and provides them with fully-automated communications at key moments during their mortgage journey such as application, offer and exchange.

Once referred to UinsureCX by the adviser, the client receives automated communications personalised to their specific mortgage type and individual circumstances.

The clients then arrange their own cover through a simplified journey that takes less than 60 seconds at their own convenience.

Amy Wilson, Head of General Insurance (GI and PMI) at The Right Mortgage, commented:

“The Right Mortgage is excited to be introducing UinsureCX to bring a new dimension to our service offerings. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that meet our adviser member and their clients’ evolving needs. By incorporating UinsureCX’s capabilities into the TRM proposition, we’re taking a significant step towards providing a holistic experience that encompasses both mortgages and insurance.”

Lauren Bagley, Chief Partnership & Marketing Officer at Uinsure, said:

“Teaming up with The Right Mortgage allows us to support more advisers to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients. TRM advisers can now capitalise on the power of technology and data to drive their insurance strategy, while their clients can now enjoy a streamlined and digitised insurance journey that seamlessly aligns with their mortgage progress.”

For more information on The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, The Right DA Club, and sister companies The Later Life Lending Network or The Right PMI & Healthcare, please contact: joinus@therightmortgage.co.uk or visit www.therightmortgage.co.uk