The Right Mortgage & Protection Network adds 4Corners Property to conveyancing panel

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network (TRM) has today (20th October 2025) announced 4Corners Property has joined its conveyancing panel, strengthening its range of property and legal solutions available to its member firms and their clients.

4Corners Property works with high-street style legal firms, providing advisers and their clients with dedicated conveyancing teams. The aim is to deliver faster responses, less frustration, and improved communication throughout the property transaction.

Through the partnership, advisers can also take advantage of 4Corners Property’s technology platform, which provides instant, accurate conveyancing quotes and regular milestone updates to both advisers and their clients.

4Corners Property provides an update system to monitor case progress in real time and offers clients information at every stage of the process.

In addition, 4Corners Property offers advisers the option to create their own bespoke panel by onboarding their preferred solicitors, helping them maintain existing relationships while benefiting from the platform’s efficiency and transparency.

Other services available through 4Corners Property includes independent property surveys, upfront property searches via its 4Moving Pack, EPC arrangements, and a 4Stamp service which ensures accurate calculation and payment of Stamp Duty.

For further information on 4Corners Property, member firms should visit The Right Mortgage portal.

Victoria Clark, Head of Lending at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said:

“We’re pleased to welcome 4Corners Property to our conveyancing panel. They have a commitment to service excellence, transparency and adviser support. This partnership will provide our member firms with even more conveyancing choice to ensure they deliver a high-quality, smooth experience for their clients.”

Nikhita Channa, Chief Sales Officer at 4Corners Property, commented:

“We’re excited to join The Right Mortgage & Protection Network and to provide its members with access to a conveyancing solution that puts service and communication at the heart of every transaction. We know how much advisers value their clients’ experience, and our platform is built to make that journey as seamless as possible.”

For more information on The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, The Right DA Club, and Group companies The Later Life Lending Network or The Right PMI & Healthcare, please contact: joinus@therightmortgage.co.uk or visit www.therightmortgage.co.uk