The Right Mortgage & Protection Network announces strong start to 2025

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has today (16th June 2025) announced a strong start to 2025 outlining results across a number of different product sectors for the first three months of the year.

The figures show continued increases in business activity across all core product areas, along with growth in adviser numbers and internal resourcing.

The network has provided a year-on-year comparison with Q1 2024, with mortgage lending up by 25.5%, protection business up by 41.5%, general insurance up by 29%, and private medical insurance up by close to 50%.

The Right Mortgage also said April had been its best month on record across all product areas, as well as for all companies within the Group.

The number of authorised advisers within the network increased from 762 at the start of April 2024 to 867 by the start of April 2025. As of the end of May this had increased further to 886 authorised advisers.

In order to work with a growing advisory cohort, The Right Mortgage has increased human resources. The number of staff members at The Right Mortgage has increased from 65 in April last year to 74 now.

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at its National Training Event (NTE) and Gala Dinner, held at The Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham. The event hosted over 90 lender and provider exhibitors, alongside panel discussions, round tables, and adviser development sessions.

The date for 2026’s NTE has recently been announced – it will take place on the 12th March 2026 once again at The Vox.

Martin Wilson, CEO and Founding Shareholder at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, commented:

Following an incredible 2024 – our best ever year – we’ve wasted no time in 2025. These results show the real value we continue to deliver for firms and advisers across the UK.

The year-on-year growth tells its own story, particularly in areas such as PMI and protection, where we are seeing advisers seizing the opportunity to diversify and drive revenue across multiple income streams.

We’ve also continued to grow our adviser base substantially, with our support and technology proposition attracting quality firms to the network. As always, our success reflects the hard work of the advisers and firms we support, alongside our talented internal team who are focused on providing the best possible service.

When we set up the business, our aim was to create a long-term, sustainable operation, which gave our member firms the certainty and confidence to make the most of all the opportunities available to them. We’re very proud to have achieved this, and to have worked through a transition to Acre’s system, for example, that is actively delivering stronger benefits for all.

“We are fully committed to delivering the tools, the technology and the opportunities that help our advisers grow and build long-term, successful businesses. With the growth we’ve seen already in 2025, I’m confident this will be another excellent year of achievement for both our member firms and the network as a whole.”

For more information on The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, The Right DA Club, and Group companies The Later Life Lending Network or The Right PMI & Healthcare, please contact: joinus@therightmortgage.co.uk or visit www.therightmortgage.co.uk