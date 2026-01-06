The Right Mortgage & Protection Network outlines 2026 calendar of events for member firms

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has today (6th January 2026) outlined its calendar of member events which will take place throughout 2026 at venues across the country, as well as online.

The network’s flagship National Training Event (NTE) and Gala Dinner will once again be held at The Vox, Resorts World at Birmingham on the 12th March 2026 and will include over 90 lender and provider exhibitors plus a range of panel discussions and round table sessions.

The network is also hosting a variety of different meeting types for member firms throughout the year including:

Regional Sales Roadshows and Kick-off Meetings offering a mixture of information, support and resources to ensure advisers and firms make the most of all sales opportunities.

Sales and Development Peer Group Meetings for AR Principals allowing them to share thoughts and ideas with their peer group within a specific region.

Later Life Lending Roadshows for equity release-authorised members or those looking to enter the later life lending advice market. There is also a Later Life Lending End of Year Celebration and Gala Dinner being held on the 3 rd December.

December. The Private Medical Insurance (PMI) Summit and Gala Dinner for PMI-authorised members and those looking to enter the PMI market on the 4th November.

Alongside its programme of face-to-face events, the network also delivers regular sales webinars and online regulatory training sessions, giving all members the opportunity to share best practice, benefit from new sales ideas, and stay informed on key regulatory themes.

Complementing this is the network’s Platinum Club, a rewards initiative introduced last year to recognise top-performing firms. Members of the Club will be invited to attend a special celebratory event in July 2026 in Champagne, France, in recognition of exceptional performance and outstanding contribution to the network.

The Right Mortgage (TRM) is also hosting online specialist sector coffee mornings for authorised advisers or those seeking to be, covering later life lending, PMI and specialist lending in detail, which will also provide a forum for information sharing while allowing questions to be raised and answered by the TRM team.

On top of this, it will continue to hold its Business Leader Forums and Accreditation and Reaccreditation events. Business Leader Forums are held twice a year and are high-value, invitation-only events designed specifically for AR Principals, with the first of the year taking place this week on the 7th January and featuring Mark Van Rol.

The Accreditation and Reaccreditation programme includes three virtual training sessions and one in-person session, offering exclusive branding opportunities and the chance to shape and deliver training aligned with the business goals of the member firm.

Nicola Ventrella, Operations Director at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, commented:

“We’re pleased to be able to outline our full calendar of events for member firms which will take place throughout 2026 both face-to-face and via online sessions.

“Our roadshows and peer group meetings have consistently been a member favourite, so they remain a key priority for the year ahead. Feedback clearly shows members value the opportunity to learn from others facing the same industry challenges, which is why these meeting formats will continue into 2026.

“As always, our flagship National Training Event in March is key for both us as a network and member firms, plus we have a range of other meeting formats that are accessible for all, to ensure we are meeting the evolving needs of members.

“We’re already looking forward to interacting with members next year in various online settings, plus ensuring TRM members have as many opportunities as possible to get together, and to learn from market experts and each other.”

