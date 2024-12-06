The sectors still dominating festive recruitment despite a decrease in festive job ads

Despite this week’s figures uncovering a decline in part-time Christmas job vacancies, new research has revealed the sectors that are still dominating festive recruitment.

According to job platform Adzuna, Christmas job vacancies fell to 21,576 in November, down from 24,699 in the same month last year with some pointing to the Government’s recent National Insurance hike as a contributing factor.

But which industries rely heavily on seasonal workers and have increased their efforts to hire temporary staff for the festive period?

Experts at money.co.uk business bank accounts have analysed ONS data to highlight the sectors that drive the biggest increase in recruitment and job postings during Q4 and shared practical tips for managing the seasonal period.

The sectors that see the biggest increase in employment in Q4

Rank Industry Average quarterly employment difference(%) Average quarterly employment difference(workers) 1 Public admin and defence; social security 2.25% 48,300 2 Information and communication 1.96% 26,100 3 Administrative and support services 1.71% 24,700 4 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 1.61% 5,400 5 Mining, energy and water supply 1.46% 7,300 6 Financial and insurance activities 1.35% 16,300 7 Education 1.27% 42,000 8 Professional, scientific and technical activities 1.01% 22,800 9 Wholesale, retail and repair of motor vehicles 0.66% 26,800 10 Real estate activities 0.62% 1,900 *Average of Q1-3 vs Q4 (2014-2023)[2020 and 2021 figures may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic]

The first table shows which sectors added the most workers in Q4, with data on average percentage growth in new hires. The second table highlights the industries posting the most seasonal job ads, reflecting a rise in festive hiring.

The UK industries that increase their festive job listings the most

Rank Industry Christmas job listings(% of total) 1 Retail 39.6% 2 Creative and design 11.0% 3 Education and childcare 8.3%

Further Findings:

The top ten UK industries generate a festive revenue increase estimated at £4.86 billion.

Five industries in the UK collectively face an estimated £1.35 billion downturn in revenue during the typically sluggish Q4 trading period.

Joe Phelan, money.co.uk business bank accounts expert, comments:

“Q4 often brings significant fluctuations in revenue and workforce demands as businesses adjust to seasonal shifts in consumer behaviour. Industries like advertising, retail, and entertainment experience a revenue boom during Q4, but this increase in demand also brings challenges that need to be carefully managed, such as staffing, cash flow, and long-term sustainability. Managing these changes effectively requires careful planning, including selecting the right business bank account(s). A well-chosen account can help businesses navigate these fluctuations, ensuring better control of spending and savings throughout the peak period.

“For smaller businesses, the impact of these shifts can be more pronounced due to limited resources and a heavier reliance on seasonal staff. It’s crucial for these businesses to plan for temporary staffing needs, ensuring that seasonal hires are well-trained and effectively managed. Preparation, as always, is key. Additionally, it’s important to manage profits during the festive season to cover the January slump. By making strategic financial decisions and leveraging the right business bank account, small business owners can better buffer against revenue fluctuations and ensure smoother transitions between busy and quiet periods.”