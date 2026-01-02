The UK areas spending almost their entire salary on mortgage repayments, revealed

Residents in these UK areas are spending over four-fifths of their income on their mortgage, according to data.

The cash house buyer, Sell House Fast, has analysed mortgage and salary data across the UK to reveal the areas with the greatest mortgage burden – the proportion of the average salary spent on mortgage repayments.

You can find the full study here: https://sellhousefast.uk/blog/mapping-the-uks-mortgage-burden-where-homes-are-most-and-least-affordable/

The UK areas, outside of London, where the highest % of wages goes toward mortgage repayments

Rank Area Median annual net pay Average house price Average annual mortgage repayment Annual mortgage repayments as a percentage of net annual pay 1 Elmbridge £39,675 £737,718 £38,247.53 96.4% 2 Hertsmere £33,881 £551,461 £28,590.90 84.4% 3 Windsor and Maidenhead £36,751 £586,184 £30,391.14 82.7% 4 Epsom and Ewell £35,380 £560,957 £29,083.23 82.2% 5 London £35,761 £561,587 £29,115.89 81.4% 6 Tandridge £32,776 £510,269 £26,455.27 80.7% 7 Three Rivers £36,969 £565,485 £29,317.98 79.3% 8 Oxford £32,641 £496,578 £25,745.45 78.9% 9 Guildford £35,633 £540,919 £28,044.34 78.7% 10 St Albans £41,778 £628,556 £32,587.95 78.0%

When accounted for, London boroughs dominate the top 10 most mortgage-burdened areas of the UK. Kensington and Chelsea is the least affordable place to own a home, with annual mortgage repayments of £70,595 – equivalent to almost 172% of the average local salary. Elmbridge is the only UK area that breaks into the London-dominated top 10, ranking 6th.

Elmbridge is, therefore, the least affordable area outside London, where repayments of almost £38,248 a year amount to over 96% of the average local salary (£39,675).

It’s followed by Hertsmere, Windsor and Maidenhead, Epsom and Ewell, and Tandridge – all commuter-belt hotspots where demand and quick transport links can keep prices high.

In each of these districts, homeowners are spending over four-fifths of their income on their mortgage, compared to the national average of 50.9%, showing that affordability pressures can extend beyond the capital’s borders.

Jack Malnick, Managing Director at Sell House Fast, shares his advice on recognising when your mortgage repayments are putting too much strain on your finances:

“A mortgage should feel like a long-term investment, not a monthly source of stress. If your repayments are eating up more than 30% of your income, that’s often a sign you’re overextended.

“When essential expenses like food, bills, or savings start slipping, it’s time to reassess – whether that’s by switching to a better deal, adjusting your budget, or exploring a quicker sale if you’re really struggling.

"When essential expenses like food, bills, or savings start slipping, it's time to reassess – whether that's by switching to a better deal, adjusting your budget, or exploring a quicker sale if you're really struggling.

We speak to homeowners every day who are feeling the pressure of rising costs and uncertain interest rates. For some, selling on the open market isn't an option because of the time or stress involved.

The key thing to remember is that there’s always a way through. Whether you’re looking to remortgage or sell up entirely, it’s important to take action early before the situation becomes overwhelming.”