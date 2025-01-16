The UK’s gender pay gap grows wider for first time since 2021

The latest research from The Global Payroll Association (GPA) reveals that after two consecutive years in which the UK’s gender pay gap narrowed, 2024 saw it once again grow wider, with London driving this trend having seen the largest increase in the gender pay gap.

The GPA analysed average salary data* and gender pay gap score data* in the UK to see how the difference in pay between male and female employees in 2024 compared to 2023.

See the gender pay gap in your area, here.

In 2024, the average hourly salary for male employees in the UK stood at £23.11, while female employees earned an average of £19.92 per hour.

For men, this marks an annual increase of £1.56, and for women a rise of £1.22.

This change means that the UK’s annual gender pay gap score has now widened to stand at 13.8 compared to 2023’s score of 13.2. A score of zero would indicate gender pay equality.

This is the first time the annual pay gap has widened in two years, but the difference between male and female earnings today is still smaller than it was in 2021 when the pay gap score reached 14.7.

Gender pay gap by region

On a regional level, the gender pay gap is widest in London where 2024’s score stands at 18.8. This is followed by the South East (18), East of England (17.4), South West (15.1), and East Midlands (14.3).

Meanwhile, the gap in Wales sits at 7.2, meaning it takes over from Scotland as the region closest to achieving pay equality.

In the West Midlands the pay gap score is 7.4, while in Scotland it stands at 8.2.

Annual regional change

In 2024, London saw the largest move away from pay equality as the gender pay gap score increased by 2.6 compared to 2023.

The East of England saw the score rise by 1.6, while in Scotland it grew by 1.4.

However, five UK regions did see a narrowing of the gender pay gap. In the West Midlands, the score reduced by -2.9, in Yorkshire & Humber it fell by -2, while Wales, the North East, and East Midlands all saw annual reductions of -1.4, -0.3, and -0.3 respectively.

Melanie Pizzey, CEO and Founder of the Global Payroll Association, says:

“Gender inequality remains alive and well when it comes to the average earnings on offer across the UK and, whilst the gap had been narrowing over the last two years, 2024 saw a complete reversal in this trend with the gender pay gap widening to its largest since 2021.

It’s disappointing to see London leading the way when it comes to the most notable widening of the gender pay gap. You would hope that in a city as diverse as our capital, which attracts top professional talent from around the globe, businesses would be more receptive to the concept of equal pay.”