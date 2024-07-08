Third time’s the charm: Aegon welcomes Sir Stephen Timms back as Minister in Department for Work and Pensions

Following the appointment for Sir Stephen Timms as Minister in Department for Work and Pensions, Aegon’s Kate Smith has reacted.

Kate Smith, Head of Pensions at Aegon, says: “We welcome Sir Stephen Timms back into a Ministerial role in the Department for Work and Pensions. If confirmed as the new Pensions Minister, it will be his third time in this role.

“Timms is well-known and highly respected in the pensions world, and with his wealth of pensions knowledge, he’ll be able to get to work quickly. As recent chair of the influential Work and Pensions Committee, Timms is used to asking the challenging questions and we expect this to continue as the DWP and Treasury, hopefully with input from the pensions industry, identify and take forward the new Government’s pension priorities.

“Top of the agenda will be the all-important pensions review referred to in Labour’s manifesto. It will be particularly welcome if this is led by an Independent Pensions Commission, making recommendations to Government. The new Labour Government also need to get to grips with how and where their pension priorities fit into the long list of ‘work in progress’ initiatives inherited from the outgoing Conservative Government. Aegon stands ready to work with Sir Stephen and the new Government.”