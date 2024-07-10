TIME Investments appoints Chris Johns as Business Development Director for its Funds Business

TIME Investments (“TIME”), which specialises in asset-backed income-producing funds and tax-efficient investment solutions across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and lending, has hired Chris Johns as Business Development Director for Funds.

Chris has joined from Jupiter Asset Management and has a long track record in business development and strategic partnerships. At TIME, he will coordinate and promote the TIME Investments suite of defensive open-ended funds across the UK marketplace, alongside Amy Rumsby, Strategic Account Manager.

Simon Housden, Distribution Director of TIME Investments, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris Johns to our business, as Business Development Director for Funds. He brings with him a wealth of fund industry experience, most recently from Jupiter.”

“His appointment supports TIME Investments’ ambition to substantially grow its suite of open-ended funds, which are currently focused on defensive real assets across the infrastructure, direct property and listed property sectors. Chris will be leading a dedicated funds team, which we expect to grow, and will be working alongside the wider 40-strong Business Development team to increase our reach in the funds space, with a focus on Discretionary Fund Managers, Family Offices and Charities.”

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Johns said: “I am pleased and excited to join TIME, which enjoys a strong reputation as a leading provider of defensive real assets funds. I look forward to supporting the growth ambitions of the business and ensuring it capitalises on the changing economic climate.”

“We expect to see increasing interest in real assets as investors revisit this dependable source of yield, as central banks cut rates and additional opportunities arise in ESG, which make a compelling case.”