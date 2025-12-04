True Potential has today unveiled Indigo Smart Assistant® – its new, proprietary AI tool which looks to revolutionise how advisers and clients work and help drive better financial outcomes.

Working within True Potential’s secure platform, Indigo Smart Assistant® connects every step of the advice journey – from the first client conversation through to final checks before submission.

By turning information captured in meetings and calls into structured, usable data, the tool does the heavy lifting, automating processes and allowing clients and advisers to work swifter, sharper and smarter.

As well as including a full suite of helpful tools, True Potential’s Indigo Smart Assistant® includes its revolutionary, market-leading Fact Find Review feature, its automated, embedded review feature – reviewing client submissions against compliance and fact-finding standards to push out timely mistakes, corrections and inconsistencies and ensure the highest of compliance.

Advisers can move through meetings and processes with greater confidence, knowing the information they need is being captured accurately and turned into actionable steps for their clients.

Key features include:

Client Meeting Capture: Records meetings in real time and instantly generates summaries, full transcripts and automated Fact Find completion.

Records meetings in real time and instantly generates summaries, full transcripts and automated Fact Find completion. AI Message Helper: Assists advisers by drafting personalised client communications quickly and accurately.

Assists advisers by drafting personalised client communications quickly and accurately. Dictation App: Allows advisers to capture notes on the go and convert speech into structured text instantly.

Allows advisers to capture notes on the go and convert speech into structured text instantly. Video Call Capture: Enables advisers to book and hold secure video meetings without additional downloads, with instant summaries and transcripts sent straight to client files.

Enables advisers to book and hold secure video meetings without additional downloads, with instant summaries and transcripts sent straight to client files. Fact Find Review: Built directly into the client-fact find workflow, Indigo Smart Assistant® automatically reviews information against compliance and fact-finding standards. By identifying missing, incorrect or inconsistent details early, ensuring submissions are complete and compliant.

Driving Adviser Efficiency Through True Potential Technology

As the newest addition to True Potential’s market-leading technology, Indigo Smart Assistant® is joining tools like its Marketing Hub that equips advisers with compliant, ready-made materials that can be personalised to their business and clients, continuing to support their growth.

Indigo Smart Assistant® builds on that success, helping advisers deliver more to more people, without compromising on quality or compliance. And with exciting new developments already planned for 2026, advisers and clients can look forward to even more features being added to Indigo Smart Assistant® in the months ahead.

Jamie Sexton, Chief Client Officer of True Potential LLP, said: “True Potential continues to be at the forefront of technology innovation, and Indigo Smart Assistant® represents the next step in how we keep ahead of the curve.

“This is the start of our AI journey and how we intend to continue to bring value to our advisers and their clients. They are at the at the heart of everything we do – and by reducing administration and improving accuracy, we’re giving advisers more time to focus on delivering exceptional financial advice that helps them achieve better outcomes and do more with their money.”

The launch comes as True Potential looks to continue its recent successes, which saw it win Best Platform Service at the Schroders UK Platform Awards and Best Use of Technology in the Investment and Pensions Sector at the recent Investment Life & Pensions Moneyfacts Awards, as well as being highly commended for Best Online Service and Service Beyond the Call of Duty at the same awards.