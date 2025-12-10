Twenty7tec launches new INSIGHT data-analytics platform at MIT Live 2025

Twenty7tec has unveiled its most advanced data analytics platform to date, INSIGHT Pro, at MIT Live 2025, positioning the technology as a significant step forward in how lenders understand adviser behaviour, market dynamics and product performance.

Introducing the platform on stage, CEO James Tucker reaffirmed the company’s long-standing mission: to help advisers deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients. While Twenty7tec’s suite of tools has expanded over more than a decade, he emphasised that the industry advisers now operate in has become vastly more complex. In this environment, Tucker argued, the path to the right recommendation has become increasingly obscured and “in this darkness, data is the light.”

Twenty7tec’s technology stack captures adviser and client behaviour across the entire journey, from initial lead generation through research, application and retention, giving the business visibility into how outcomes are built in practice. This perspective not only helps advisers craft more personalised solutions, but also provides lenders with insight into how their products are considered, selected or rejected within the advice process. Understanding this process enables lenders to design propositions that more accurately reflect real market needs.

The launch of INSIGHT Pro was developed through a series of industry challenges that Twenty7tec identified, including an extensive case study with Paragon Bank presented on stage. Banks and building societies, Paragon among them, have historically lacked real-time visibility of their sales funnel, struggled to predict the conversion of new product launches, and found it difficult to quantify the influence of competitor activity. Lenders also faced limited insight into drop-off points within product selection and were reliant on manual, time-consuming processes to assemble board-level reporting. These constraints impeded their ability to react with speed, accuracy and confidence.

INSIGHT Pro has been engineered specifically to overcome those barriers. At its foundation is a new data architecture built to give lenders a comprehensive, connected and real-time understanding of adviser behaviour. A dedicated data warehouse aggregates every interaction on the Research platform, shifting analysis away from fragmented actions and towards full user journeys. The platform provides visibility of competitor movements, enhanced predictive modelling for new product launches, and instantaneous dashboards that eliminate manual consolidation of management information. The result is a move from static, retrospective reporting to a dynamic intelligence engine that enables lenders to model, anticipate and respond to market behaviour as it unfolds.

Paragon’s experience as an early case study demonstrates the breadth of the platform’s impact. The lender reports deeper analysis of market trends and improved confidence in adjusting its proposition, as well as faster identification of emerging patterns and more agile responses to customer demand. Product Manager James Harrison described INSIGHT Pro as providing “the deepest analysis of market trends,” noting that the real-time, connected nature of the platform gives the business more clarity on where to focus its efforts. Pro also includes additional data sets not available in previous INSIGHT, such as affordability research.

A major advance in Twenty7tec’s approach is the integration of AI within INSIGHT Pro. Users can ask questions in natural language and receive structured, transparent analysis supported directly by the underlying data. This functionality eliminates the need for BI expertise and brings advanced analytical capability to a much broader group of users. The system can interpret requests, generate visuals, create formulas automatically, and even combine external third-party data sources into a unified reporting environment. Harrison described the AI capability as “a fantastic tool,” particularly praising its ability to create the right outputs from simple descriptions.

The outcomes delivered for lenders through early platform deployment are already notable: the automated production of real-time MI for business leaders, instant creation of complex analysis via AI, complete visibility of the end-to-end product selection journey, and ultimately a more targeted product range designed to optimise lending volume and margin. These benefits reflect the shift from fragmented datasets to a coherent, dynamic intelligence layer that supports both operational and strategic decision-making.

The launch of INSIGHT Pro at MIT Live signals a wider move within the mortgage sector towards connected, behavioural analytics and predictive modelling. As regulation tightens, customer expectations grow and adviser pathways become more complex, lenders need stronger, faster and more accurate intelligence. Twenty7tec’s new platform aims to meet that need by making data accessible, actionable and embedded into everyday decision-making.