Twenty7tec: product availability breaks new records in March

Mortgage product availability continues to surge, with Twenty7tec reporting record-breaking figures in March and no signs of a slowdown.

Following a new benchmark set in February of 25,090 products, March closed with 25,218 mortgage products available – the highest figure ever recorded.

The data marks the second consecutive month that product availability has surpassed the 25,000 threshold, as lenders continue to expand their offerings across all borrower types.

Facts on mortgage product volumes in March 2025:

· Highest ever average products available per day: 25,074.4

· Increase of 128 products compared to February month end

· Up 0.51% on last month’s total

Nathan Reilly, director at Twenty7tec, says:

“March has once again delivered a strong performance for the mortgage market, with product availability continuing to climb and setting yet another record – surpassing February’s previous high of 25,090 to reach 25,218.

“This is now the 20th consecutive month where product volumes have exceeded the same month the previous year, and it’s clear that the Buy To Let market is playing a key role, particularly in the remortgage space.

“The £150k–£250k valuation band saw the biggest spike in product growth, heavily influenced by recent stamp duty changes, and we’re also seeing sustained support for higher LTV borrowers, with over 1,800 products available in both the 90% and 95% LTV ranges.

“As lender activity continues to grow, it’s vital that advisers are equipped to navigate this expanding landscape. Platforms like APPLY are helping them stay efficient, focused, and client-centred – especially as the volume and complexity of product choice shows no signs of slowing down.”