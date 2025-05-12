Twenty7tec reveals April 2025 mortgage market activity

Twenty7tec, the leading adviser tech provider, has announced mortgage market statistics for April 2025 as follows:

Key market activity in April 2025:

Buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage searches fell to 14.74% of the overall market – the lowest share recorded since reporting began in January 2020

Self-employed mortgage searches reached record levels on 28th and 29th April

The market saw a clear shift toward shorter-term mortgages, with 44.13% of fixed product searches focused on two-year or shorter terms, up from 40.95% in March

In addition, April saw a strong end to the month in terms of adviser activity. Four of the top seven busiest days ever were recorded for ESIS documents in the 90%+ loan-to-value (LTV) market, alongside a noticeable rise in residential purchase searches – including two days that ranked in the 20 busiest days on record.

Product availability also remained high, peaking at 25,266 early in the month, with a slight increase in total product count by month-end.

Nathan Reilly, director at Twenty7tec, says:

“April’s mortgage market painted a picture of contrasts. Just last month, buy-to-let searches were among the highest we’ve ever recorded. Fast forward to April, and we’re seeing the lowest share of the market for BTL activity since we began tracking – particularly in the £150k–£250k range, where searches fell by more than 24%. At the same time, first-time buyer interest remained strong, making up nearly a quarter of all search activity – a trend we’ve now seen for five consecutive months.

“More widely, we saw signs of borrowers seeking greater flexibility – with growing demand for shorter-term products and average applicant salaries reaching new highs. We also saw a sharp rise in searches from self-employed applicants, perhaps another reflection of a market adapting to uncertainty.

“April’s figures show that the market is still very much in motion, with advisers and customers responding in real time to shifts in product availability, affordability, and wider sentiment. And as for the BTL market – is this just a blip, or are we seeing the start of a longer-term shift? Either way, we encourage advisers and lenders to keep a close eye on how things unfold in the months ahead.”

To read the report, please visit: twenty7tec.com/mortgage-market-report-april-3