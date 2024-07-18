UK Government must explain how it will build more homes following King’s Speech

Propertymark is keen to see the UK Government clarify how it intends to deliver more homes following the King’s Speech.



The professional body has previously argued that the new UK Government would need to build a large, new housing estate with over 1000 homes every day to hit its target of 1.5 million new homes by 2029.



During the King’s Speech today, Wednesday 17 July, His Majesty said: “My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing (Planning and Infrastructure Bill).”



Prior to the King’s Speech, the new UK Government pledged to study reform of the national planning framework, including restoring compulsory housing goals for local authorities, as part of their plan to construct 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.



Propertymark has also previously called on the UK Government to redefine what the green belt is so that there can be a focused programme of building on brownfield sites first.

Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, comments:



“Pledges from the new UK Government to build 1.5 million new homes and to reform the national planning policy framework to restore compulsory housebuilding targets for local authorities are welcome, as this country desperately needs to ensure supply meets increasing demand and ultimately make home ownership more affordable.



“However, Propertymark has previously highlighted that for the new UK Government to meet its ambitious housing targets there must be a full review and wide-ranging stakeholder engagement to ensure there is sensible infrastructure in place to enable new developments to flourish and compliment the areas they are built within.

“It is imperative that existing areas which are available for use are strategically prioritised for redevelopment above greenbelt land – moving forwards there must be a ‘connected communities’ approach and one which integrates and enhances already established metropolitan areas.”

