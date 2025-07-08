UK property transactions rebound in May, but market fragility remains | M&PI 19 | July/August 2025

Turn Up the Heat with Our July Edition

As summer reaches its peak, July’s edition of Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine delivers the freshest insights, and key market shifts you need. From emerging trends to expert advice, we’re here to keep you one step ahead in the fast-moving mortgage and property landscape.

From Stamp Duty to Supply: Navigating the Changing UK Property Market

UK property transactions bounced back in May following April’s Stamp Duty-driven slowdown, with a near 15% surge in properties coming to market. To kick off this month, a panel of respected industry experts unpacks the latest HMRC data, revealing how tax changes and broader economic pressures—rising interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty—are shaping buyer behaviour. We also spotlight how improved mortgage availability and high loan-to-value products are encouraging buyers, though affordability remains a significant hurdle.

Lower Rates and New Laws: The Future of Buy-to-Let

Next, we dive into the latest Moneyfacts data highlighting record buy-to-let mortgage product availability and rates dropping below 5% for the first time since 2022. Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, breaks down what this means for landlords — from the pressures to maintain profitability amid rising costs to the implications of new government EPC requirements. Plus, get exclusive coverage of the upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill, exploring how changes to eviction rules and rent increases could prompt many landlords to rethink their market position. Stay tuned for practical advice on navigating these evolving challenges.experts offer their

Breaking the Bridging Barrier: Evolving Lending for 2025

Closing out July’s edition, Streambank’s Roz Cawood tackles the ongoing challenges brokers face with the 12-month limit on bridging finance, explaining why this rule often stifles deals amid inevitable planning and construction delays. Roz shares how brokers can transform into project managers, overseeing deals from inception to exit to secure better outcomes. She also explores the growing investor pivot toward commercial property and how brokers can support this diversification throughout 2025. With actionable insights on speeding up completions and managing regulatory hurdles, this feature is essential reading for brokers keen to excel in today’s changing lending environment.

IFA Talk Podcast: Staying Ahead in 2025 — Commercial Property and Bridging Finance Explained

In this month’s special Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine edition of IFA Talk, hosts Matt and Jenny explore the shifting property market landscape. Joined by Roz Cawood, Managing Director of Property Finance at Streambank, they dissect what’s driving the commercial property trend and how brokers can stay competitive in 2025.

Roz also opens up about the frustrations surrounding bridging finance rules and the potential changes on the horizon. This episode is a must-listen for brokers navigating the evolving market.

