Unicorn Asset Management bolsters team with strategic appointments to drive growth and client engagement

Unicorn Asset Management, the independent UK equity specialist with a focus on small and mid-sized companies, has strengthened its team with two key appointments. Mark Westcott joins as Director of Strategy & Business Development, and Cleo Papathanasopoulou as Investment Associate.

Mark Westcott will strengthen existing relationships with institutional investors and broaden the firm’s client engagement both in the UK and internationally. He joins from Singer Capital Markets bringing extensive expertise in the UK equity market, with a specific emphasis on institutional clients. With over 15 years’ experience, his deep understanding of client needs and market dynamics will play a key role in enhancing Unicorn’s service offering and expanding its reach into new markets.

Cleo Papathanasopoulou will collaborate closely with Unicorn’s investment team while elevating the client experience in her role as a product specialist. She brings significant expertise in both public and private markets, gained over seven years at Maven Capital Partners, where she contributed to the success of its highly regarded range of VCTs.

Alisdair Hinton, Director of Operations, Unicorn Asset Management commented, “We warmly welcome Mark and Cleo to the Unicorn team. Their combined expertise will be pivotal as we enhance our client offering and expand our reach into new markets. “These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional client service, while positioning Unicorn for continued growth as a leading independent UK equity specialist.”

This news follows the recent announcement from Unicorn AIM VCT – the largest AIM-focused VCT – regarding its intention to launch a new £20 million offer for subscription, with an over-allotment facility to raise a further £5 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares. The Unicorn investment team has managed the Unicorn AIM VCT investment portfolio since inception in 2001.