Up to 46 million Brits hit with unexpected costs in 2025 as families brace for more financial pressure ahead of the Budget

New research from Creditspring reveals that the average Brit has spent hundreds of pounds in the past year on unplanned expenses – from car repairs and broken appliances to vet bills and home emergencies – with millions now worried that the upcoming Autumn Budget will make life even more expensive.

The study, conducted ahead of the 26 November Budget, showed up to 46 million Brits have faced unexpected costs over the past 12 months, highlighting how fragile many households’ finances remain.

Car troubles top the list of financial shocks, with over a third (35%) of people facing car repairs or breakdowns in the past year, spending an average of £518 to get back on the road. A similar proportion (33%) had to replace or repair a home appliance, at an average cost of £426, while a further 33% were hit by home repairs such as leaks or damage, costing £618 on average.

Even smaller, less frequent costs add up, with one in five (21%) facing a vet bill averaging £457, and 8% having to cover the cost of a funeral or memorial at a cost of more than £1,000 on average.

For those who moved house or lost their job, the financial hit was even greater, with these unexpected changes costing £1,688 and £1,343 respectively.

When asked what they would prioritise spending on if money becomes tight, a third (33%) said saving for unexpected costs or emergencies, reflecting growing anxiety about financial shocks.

However, the research also shows that many households remain financially exposed. While most (59%) would use savings to cover an unexpected cost of £200–£500, a quarter (25%) would need to borrow or cut back elsewhere, using credit cards, buy-now-pay-later products, or delaying bill payments, just to stay afloat.

Households fear higher prices and taxes in the Budget

As the Chancellor prepares to deliver the Autumn Budget, nearly half of respondents (49%) say they are most worried about rising prices for essentials such as food and bills, while 47% fear another spike in energy costs.

More than a third (35%) are anxious about rising income tax or frozen tax thresholds, and one in five (19%) are concerned about higher fuel costs.

These findings underline that while inflation has stabilised, the cost of living crisis is far from over for millions of households who are still struggling to rebuild financial resilience after years of high prices and stagnant wages.

Commenting on the findings, Tamsin Powell, Consumer Finance Expert at Creditspring, said: “For many households, it’s not just the big financial moments that cause strain. It’s the everyday shocks that quietly chip away at people’s stability.

“Whether it’s a broken boiler, an urgent car repair or an unexpected vet bill, these costs can quickly derail a household budget, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“With the Budget approaching, the Government must consider how to better support people who are already living close to the edge. Access to safe, affordable credit and stronger financial education are essential tools to help households weather these shocks and avoid spiralling into problem debt.”

In response to the concerns raised by households a week before the Budget, Creditspring has also launched ‘Home A Loan’ – a festive pop-up to help families struggling to afford Christmas. Visitors can borrow Christmas essentials like trees, decorations, and fairy lights completely free of charge.