UTB Bridging Announces Bridging Interest Rate Reductions

United Trust Bank (UTB) has announced a raft of interest rate reductions across its range of unregulated and regulated bridging finance products.

Key changes

Regulated bridging interest rates now available from just 0.64% pm

Unregulated bridging interest rates now available from just 0.72% pm

The new interest rates, available with immediate effect, start from just 0.64% pm for larger regulated loans of £1.5m to £5m and 0.65% pm for regulated loans of £200,000+.

In the Bank’s unregulated range, rates are as low as 0.72% pm for larger loans of £1.5m to £5m and 0.75% pm for light refurbishment loans of £100,000+.

The lowest rates apply to loans of less than 50% LTV and UTB will consider bridging loans above £5m on a referral basis.

You can find more information about United Trust Bank’s range of bridging loans HERE

Sundeep Patel, Director of Bridging, United Trust Bank said: “We are delighted to continue to support the growing market with competitive products for small and large loans. The market feels more stable and positive with consumer confidence returning.

“Our products still benefit from our Fast track process for applicable cases and brokers can also benefit from our online portal when making case submissions and creating DIPs.”