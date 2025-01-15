UTB Launches 90% LTV Second Charge Mortgage Range – Available Exclusively Through Premier Club Members

United Trust Bank Mortgages has announced the next product enhancement in its ‘Get January Jumping’ campaign, designed to help mortgage brokers get 2025 off to busy start!

The award-winning specialist lender has launched a range of 90% Loan to Value (LTV) Second Charge Loans available with two, three and five-year fixed rate options. The higher LTV range is exclusively available through its Premier Club members.

UTB’s Premier Club is a select group of mortgage packagers which have access to a variety of semi-exclusive rates, criteria and features available to brokers using those packager’s services for specialist mortgage applications. Brokers can find more details about UTB Premier Club, and access the new 90% LTV second charge loan products on our website HERE

UTB’s higher LTV second charge loans give customers even greater flexibility to unlock equity in their homes without having to change their first charge mortgage. Loans can be used for a wide variety of purposes including (but not limited to):

Home improvements

Debt consolidation

Purchase of another property or asset

School fees

Personal tax bill

UTB’s 90% LTV Second Charge Loans

2, 3 and 5-year fixes

Available for mortgage terms of up to 30 years and for customers who will be up to 85 years old by the end of the term.

Married sole applications accepted

Flexible criteria suit a wide range of customer profiles including those with complex and self-employed income and impaired credit history.

Available for a wide range of properties including various non-standard construction types and those in unfavoured locations including high rise apartments and those near commercial properties.

Buster Tolfree, Director of Mortgages – United Trust Bank, commented: “Our new 90% LTV seconds range is a fantastic new benefit for Premier Club members and the brokers who use them to support their specialist mortgage applications. With access to preferential rates, criteria and features, brokers can get even better deals and place difficult cases for their customers whilst benefitting from the experience and know-how of packagers who really understand specialist mortgages.

“Our ‘Get January Jumping’ campaign is helping brokers arrange some outstanding deals for their customers, and there’s even more to come so watch this space!”

Brokers can register to use UTB’s services at www.utbankmortgages.co.uk