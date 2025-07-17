Utmost launches summer 2025 edition of Navigator exploring the rise of alternative assets

Utmost Wealth Solutions, a leading provider of insurance-based wealth solutions, today issues the Summer 2025 edition of Navigator – its fourth quarterly technical briefing designed exclusively for the advisers of High and Ultra-High Net Worth (HNW and UHNW) individuals.

The briefing leverages Utmost Wealth Solutions’ technical team which boasts extensive expertise across tax, legal and regulatory matters, with each update of Navigator covering the latest developments within the international wealth and life assurance markets.

The Technical Spotlight of the Summer 2025 edition explores the rise of alternative assets and private markets. It looks at areas such as the bespoke integration of alternative investments in Asia, the benefits of multi-support policy and private market investment as well as an Interview with Domenico Iacono on complex assets.

The Regulation, Tax and Compliance section examines the reversal of the French Supreme Court’s stance on beneficiary nomination changes, overseas income tax shifts in Thailand and the role of insurance-based solutions as well as significant tax changes in Spain and Belgium.

In the Country Focus section, Navigator examines how a recent ruling by France’s Cour de cassation provides legal certainty for clients using unit-linked life insurance to structure their legacies and, in Spain, why naming a beneficiary in a life insurance policy is a simple yet vital step in effective wealth transfer.

Finally, the Case Study Insights section presents a recent case demonstrating how tailored wealth structuring helped a British national client moving to Spain to simplify a complex cross-border investment.

Utmost Wealth Solutions – Summer 2025 Navigator: http://www.utmostnavigator.com

Aidan Golden, Head of Group Technical Services at Utmost Wealth Solutions, said: “Alternative assets and private markets are playing a growing role in the wealth strategies of high-net-worth individuals.

As interest in these asset classes increases, so too does the need for robust structuring and operational support. At Utmost, we work closely with advisers and asset managers to help them incorporate complex assets into insurance-based wealth solutions in a compliant and efficient way.

In this edition of Navigator our Technical Spotlight aims to highlight both the opportunities and the practical considerations involved, so advisers can continue to support their clients with confidence in an increasingly complex landscape.”