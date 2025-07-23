Vanguard launches two new active bond funds

Vanguard today announced the launch of the Vanguard Global Core Bond Fund and the Vanguard Global Strategic Bond Fund. These funds join Vanguard’s existing top- performing active fixed income funds1, the Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund and the Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond Fund, as Vanguard continues to expand its fixed income offering.

The Vanguard Global Core Bond Fund and Vanguard Global Strategic Bond Fund are domiciled in Ireland and will be co-managed by Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates, and Sarang Kulkarni, lead portfolio manager for Vanguard’s Global Credit and pan-European corporate strategies.

Both funds offer broad exposure to global bond markets. The Vanguard Global Core Bond Fund will predominantly hold high-quality debt from issuers in developed markets. Both Funds will have the ability to invest in high yield and emerging market bonds, with The Vanguard Global Strategic Bond Fund having more flexibility to invest in these asset types. The Vanguard Global Strategic Bond Fund is therefore aimed at investors seeking additional returns.

Ales Koutny, Head of International Rates, commented:

“Investors don’t want surprises from their fixed income funds. Our approach is to steer clear of concentrated macro-economic positions and focus instead on consistently finding pockets of value through fundamental, “bottom-up” security selection, and being smart about risk.”

Sarang Kulkarni, co-portfolio manager, commented:

“With the track record and capabilities we’ve built up for the Global Credit and Emerging Market Bond strategies, the size and experience of our investment team allows us to look for diversified opportunities across markets, rather than being reliant on one or two big positions.”

Jon Cleborne, Head of Vanguard for Europe, commented:

“The launch of the Vanguard Global Core Bond Fund and Vanguard Global Strategic Bond Fund is an important step for us. Higher interest rates and aging populations are fueling client demand for bonds; at the same time the fixed income market remains opaque and expensive. We will continue to build out our active and index fixed income offering in the UK and Europe.”

Vanguard’s Fixed Income Leadership

Vanguard is the world’s second-largest asset manager, overseeing USD 10.5 trillion in assets globally as of 31 May 2025. Vanguard’s Fixed Income Group, led by Sara Devereux, manages over USD 2.47 trillion3 globally, leveraging deep expertise to generate alpha, deliver prudent risk management, and competitive performance.