VouchedFor welcomes Radiant Financial Planning to Elevation, as the firm seeks to build on excellent client service scores

The firm uses VouchedFor’s Elevation system to collect and monitor client feedback, helping them meet the requirements of the Consumer Duty regulation.

Rob Taylor, Group Compliance Director of the 30-adviser firm, said: “We’re committed to delivering excellent client experience. Elevation – and the industry benchmarks it provides – will ensure we continue to deliver a best-in-class service, and help identify the areas we can continue to improve.

“We’re able to review data at a firm level, but advisers are empowered to access their own dashboards, which alert them to development areas – and potential revenue opportunities.”

Radiant is one of many firms to adopt VouchedFor’s enhanced client survey tool in the first half of this year. Launched by VouchedFor less than three years ago, Elevation is now used by more than 7,000 advisers.

Alex Whitson, Managing Director at VouchedFor, said “We’re delighted to be helping Radiant Financial Planning – and many other firms – demonstrate that they’re meeting the Consumer Duty, by making the insights – and actions – from client feedback readily available”.

Elevation provides Consumer Duty email alerts to ensure that client feedback is acted on in real-time, and offers firm- and adviser-level dashboards to help show firms the specific actions they can take to help meet the Duty.

Powered by more than 300,000 clients’ feedback, Elevation shows advice firms and advisers the specific actions they can take to meet the Consumer Duty and enhance client outcomes.