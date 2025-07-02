What landlords need to know about longer notice periods and stricter rules

Written by Allison Thompson, National Lettings Managing Director, LRG

As the Renters’ Rights Bill continues its progress through the House of Lords, landlords should be preparing for a much tighter framework around possession. One of the most significant changes proposed is the reform of Section 8, the legal route for regaining possession where a specific reason applies.

Section 21 is being abolished. In its place, Section 8 will become the standard mechanism for eviction, with new rules that introduce longer notice periods, stricter evidential requirements, and mandatory court involvement in most cases.

Understanding Section 8

Section 8 allows landlords to seek possession on either mandatory or discretionary grounds. Mandatory grounds include cases where the landlord intends to sell, move in, or where the tenant is in serious rent arrears. Discretionary grounds include antisocial behaviour, property damage, or other breaches of the tenancy agreement.

The proposed legislation does not remove these grounds but significantly changes the timelines and conditions around how and when they can be used.

Key changes landlords should prepare for

When the Bill becomes law, the notice period for common grounds such as sale or landlord occupation will increase to four months. Landlords will also face a new restriction: these grounds cannot be used within the first twelve months of a tenancy. This means a tenant is effectively protected from eviction for the first year, unless there is a serious breach of contract.

Landlords who seek possession in order to sell will also be subject to a further condition. Once notice is served and the four-month period has passed, the landlord will not be able to re-let the property for twelve months. During that time, the property cannot be marketed for rent or used as a holiday let or under licence. The total restriction period is sixteen months from the point notice is given.

For rent arrears, the threshold will increase. Tenants must be at least three months in arrears before a Section 8 notice can be served. The notice period itself will increase from two to four weeks. In practice, this means landlords are likely to lose at least four months of rental income before they are able to begin the possession process.

The only exception to these longer timeframes is in cases of antisocial behaviour. Where this can be evidenced, landlords will be able to begin proceedings immediately.

What this means for landlords

The removal of Section 21 and the reforms to Section 8 represent a shift towards a more regulated and court-led approach. Every eviction will now need to be justified with clear evidence. In contested cases, a hearing will be required, which means higher legal costs and longer delays.

Landlords relying on sale as a reason to end a tenancy will need to plan carefully. If their circumstances change or the property does not sell, it may still have to sit vacant until the full restriction period has passed.

Longer notice periods will also increase financial exposure. In most cases, landlords will need to wait several months before regaining possession, potentially without rental income and with additional court costs.

At LRG, we are supporting landlords to review their property plans and tenancy management strategies. Early preparation is essential to avoid disputes and ensure compliance when the new law comes into force.

What this means for tenants

Tenants will benefit from more time and stronger legal protections. In most cases, they will have at least four months to respond if a landlord seeks possession. This gives them a better opportunity to resolve issues, make up arrears, or find a new home.

The proposed reforms also introduce clearer safeguards against unfair evictions. Landlords will need to prove their case, and tenants will have the right to challenge claims in court. At the same time, those involved in antisocial behaviour may face faster legal consequences, as landlords will no longer need to wait before taking action.

How landlords can prepare

Although the Renters’ Rights Bill is still being debated, it is sensible to prepare now. We recommend landlords:

Carry out stronger affordability checks before offering a tenancy

Keep accurate written records of communication and property condition

Review the Section 8 grounds and understand the new timelines

Check whether rent protection insurance includes cover for legal expenses

Work with an experienced managing agent to stay up to date and compliant

Good record keeping and proactive management will go a long way in reducing risk once the new system is in place.