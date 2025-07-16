What the latest ONS housing data means for the market: industry reaction

Following the release of this morning’s House Price Index (HPI) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), new data shows that average UK house prices rose by 3.9% in the 12 months to May 2025, reaching £269,00.

Based on the release, industry experts and professionals have provided further insight into what this means for the sector moving foward.

Kevin Roberts, Managing Director, Mortgage Services, L&G comments:

“Momentum is building in the housing market, driven by competitive mortgage rates and the rise in mortgage approvals this year. Confidence may be further buoyed by the Leeds Reforms to support first-time buyers and those remortgaging.

This market amplifies the importance of seeking professional mortgage advice, particularly with first-time buyers accounting for 64% of mortgage searches, according to our broker data. Buyers who seek expert advice now are best placed to take advantage of the opportunities in this fast-moving market.”

Responding to house prices, Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, comments:

“In some respects, rising house prices shows as an indicator of growth in the general housing market and stability in some people’s finances as some banks are now cutting their mortgage rates to further stimulate the housing market. However, there is still more work to do to boost Britain’s housing market and make homeownership a realistic aspiration for those looking to step onto the property ladder for the first time.

There are many reports suggesting that the Stamp Duty hikes commencing from April this year are having a negative effect as some people are paying between £6,000-£12,000 more in charges, and there are even calls for more flexible Stamp Duty payment options too. Though this tax was increased to help balance the UK’s finances, other reports suggest these increases are deterring aspiring homeowners. The UK Government should listen to those working in the industry who are noticing the negative consequences this policy is having.”

Hamza Behzad, Business Development Director at Finova said:

“As the market steers into the second half of 2025, the wider UK housing market has once again flexed its muscles, remaining strong despite an everchanging economic landscape. The post-tax break slowdown has not bitten into demand, and buyer activity is healthy. The much-anticipated Mortgage Guarantee scheme will further boost activity, empowering first-time buyers to make that crucial first step onto the ladder.

Across the market, we are seeing an appetite for a slight easing in regulations. If managed appropriately, a controlled increase in risk thresholds could make it much easier for first-time buyers to afford a mortgage. The market is changing, and even in a time of relative stability, lenders and brokers must work together to offer flexible and forward-thinking options to buyers. There is a lot of innovation in the market, and with the return of 100% LTV products to the market, the ability to offer quick and well-assessed decisions at speed will be a crucial differentiator for success.”

Darrell Walker, group sales director at Chetwood Bank for ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, said: “Another month of annual house price growth — and a return to monthly growth — underlines the resilience in the market, but it comes with a caveat. The figures show that while prices are edging upwards, momentum has slowed notably since March’s two-year high. It’s a reminder that although market sentiment remains broadly positive, it is still somewhat fragile.

Much of this reflects how buyers and investors have become more selective, seeking opportunities that balance short-term value with long-term potential. It’s a clear sign that we’re still in a buyers’ market, shaped by elevated borrowing costs and ongoing uncertainty around the Bank of England’s next move.

But not all buyers are sitting tight and waiting for the base rate to fall. The latest data demonstrates that prices are rising, and that’s because demand is still there, so the lending market must continue to step up. Bespoke, flexible solutions will be essential in helping brokers and their clients capitalise on emerging opportunities. By doing so, lenders can help the market move forward with confidence, regardless of what the Bank of England’s next decision may be.”

​​Jonathan Handford, Managing Director at Fine & Country, comments: “Healthy levels of house price growth will be welcome news to sellers, who may see a flatlining economy and hear alarm bells ringing.

The volatility that we saw in the spring – largely down to changes in stamp duty – is fading, and buyer sentiment is clearly recovering.

These sentiments are being echoed across multiple organisations, with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) noting that buyer demand flipped to positive in June for the first time since December 2024.

The year is still on track to see modest growth of around 2 to 4% in UK house prices, and while the market seems flat, buyer enquiries are likely to lift throughout the year, so long as interest rates continue to be cut.

A surprise rise in inflation announced today could halt the Bank of England’s plans to accelerate rate cuts, which could deter potential buyers from searching for mortgages right now, however, the costly rental market, which continues to rise, still makes buying a home a more attractive option.

The prime market of properties valued over £750k has seen price drops, however, this has driven a surge in demand, as buyers look to snap up high-value properties at reduced prices.”

Holly Tomlinson, financial planner at Quilter comments:

Today’s figures from the UK House Price Index show that average property values rose in May, offering further evidence that the housing market remains in a state of fragile stability. On an annual basis, prices are now up 3.9%, rising from 3.6% in April, with the average UK house price reaching £269,000. This marks a modest acceleration in annual growth, though it follows a period of volatility when house price inflation slowed as a result of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) changes introduced in April.

This morning’s inflation surprise has cast fresh uncertainty over the mortgage market. While lenders had been trimming rates in anticipation of further base rate cuts, the higher-than-expected CPI figure may delay that trajectory. For buyers, this means affordability remains a key constraint, particularly for those relying on fixed-rate deals to manage stretched budgets. The housing market remains finely balanced, with sentiment now hinging on the Bank of England’s next move in August.

The announcement yesterday that Nationwide would widen access to its ‘Helping Hand’ mortgage is a step in the right direction, but it highlights just how limited current support for first-time buyers really is. The Chancellor’s Leeds Reforms may ease some lending restrictions, but without tackling the root causes of unaffordability, the impact will be modest at best.

While the government’s push to make the mortgage guarantee scheme permanent under the ‘Freedom to Buy’ banner sounds bold, its track record has been underwhelming. Without meaningful changes to housing supply, these reforms risk simply being a drop in the ocean.

The government will also need to examine its own risk appetite because as a result of expanding high loan-to-value mortgages under the Leeds Reforms it exposes people to a greater chance of default and possibly then repossession. In a volatile market, small deposits and large loans increase the chance of negative equity, which is hardly a stable foundation for first-time buyers.

Ultimately, the most effective way to support first-time buyers is by building more homes. The Chancellor’s reforms must be matched with a serious commitment to increasing housing supply if they’re to make a lasting difference.

This data still reflects transactions that began several months ago, so it may not fully capture more recent shifts in sentiment or expectations of rate cuts later this year. The summer months typically cause a slowdown in the housing market as people swap house hunting for holidays.

Any sustained recovery is likely to be slow and regionally uneven, particularly as broader economic headwinds such as rising inflation continue to weigh on confidence.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert says: ‘May was the busiest month for agreed property sales since 2022, as the market bounced back from a temporary lull post stamp duty increase. It’s a price-sensitive market right now, with a decade-high number of homes for sale for buyers to choose from.”

Commenting on this morning’s inflation figures, Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith adds: “A slightly higher than expected inflation figure this morning, but we’re still on track for inflation to peak this summer before falling back as the Bank expects. The average two-year mortgage rate is now 4.53%, a significant drop from 5.34% last year, with hopefully two more Bank Rate cuts still to come, which could help to drive rates down further.”