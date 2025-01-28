WHEB Asset Management acquired by Foresight Group

Impact investor, WHEB Asset Management LLP (“WHEB”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the business by Foresight Group Holdings Limited (“Foresight”). Foresight is a leading investment manager headquartered in London and providing a diverse range of listed and private investment solutions that help reduce the world’s carbon emissions, improve social infrastructure for businesses and communities, and support the long-term growth of ambitious companies.



WHEB is a leading provider of impact investment strategies focused on listed equities. Since its

foundation in 2009 the company has established a significant market presence. In 2024, WHEB’s flagship listed equity impact fund was the first to secure a Sustainability Impact label under the FCA’s new Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR).

All three of WHEB’s Partners will become employees at Foresight with the WHEB team continuing to manage WHEB’s investment strategies as a fully integrated part of Foresight Capital Management (FCM). The inclusion of WHEB within FCM will more than double the assets under management of this division.

Commenting on the acquisition, George Latham, Managing Partner at WHEB said:

“Over the past decade WHEB has built a highly successful, award-winning franchise around a core global equity impact strategy. We have helped set the standard for impact investing in listed markets in the UK and abroad. As part of FCM and the wider Foresight group, we will be able to offer clients a broader suite of impact products across different asset classes with the backing of an institution with a strong balance-sheet and established distribution and risk management processes. We are very excited to have the support of Foresight in this next stage of WHEB’s development.”



Nick Scullion, Partner, Head of Foresight Capital Management said:

“We are delighted to be joining forces with the team at WHEB Asset Management, which will more than double the assets under management of Foresight’s FCM division. WHEB has built an outstanding business with a strong mission and powerful brand that stands for authentic impact investing. Bringing WHEB’s products, people and culture onto the FCM platform positions our business as a leader in impact investing in public markets in the UK and in other key geographies.”