Investments

Why are ESG Funds under consultation by the FCA?

by | Nov 2, 2023

The FCA is currently in consultation to set sustainable investment reporting standards for funds that can be understood and relied upon by advisers. This involves trying to label funds to describe how “green” the funds are trying to be. 

IFA Magazine has collected the most recent thoughts on gradings in our recent publication, The Sustainable Investment Report 2023.

To access your complimentary copy, please click here

 
 

