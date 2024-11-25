Why Go-to-Market is critical to the success of early-stage investments, according to Haatch

Haatch is a specialist business-to-business software investor (B2B SaaS) and focuses on taking companies from 0-to-1.

3 truths drive the Haatch investment strategy;

1. Operators with experience taking companies from 0-to-1 and experienced entrepreneurs are the most valuable support to founders of early-stage companies.

2. Sales and product are the most critical levers and the hardest to get right before a business can scale.

3. Pain is the biggest driver of a purchasing decision for a buyer and creates long-lasting lifetime value.

As experienced, successful entrepreneurs, Haatch are practical investors focusing not on industries but on ruthlessly seeking out founders with market <> product fit; they’ve identified a deep pain for a defined buyer.

Haatch believes these businesses become deeply embedded solutions within an organisation with sustainable defensibility and tend to be more successful in any macroeconomic environment than other business types.

Haatch’s strategic support on go-to-market after investment makes Haatch attractive to founders, angels and institutional investors enabling access to the best opportunities, and the likelihood of Haatch portfolio companies building successful, enduring businesses.

