Why property must take centre stage in financial planning conversations 

Written by Matthew Cumber, Managing Director, Countrywide Surveying Services

For most people, property is the most valuable asset they will ever own. It’s central to their financial security, future planning, and peace of mind. And yet, all too often, it’s treated as a standalone transaction rather than an integral part of the wider financial picture. That’s a missed opportunity for advisers, for clients, and for the integrity of the homebuying journey.

Homebuying has never been just about bricks and mortar. It’s an emotionally loaded, financially significant process that’s growing more complex by the year. Rising house prices, regulatory pressures, and climate-related risks are all shifting the dial, prompting today’s buyers to seek greater clarity and control before committing to such a major decision.

Reassuringly, the tide is slowly beginning to turn.

More homebuyers are recognising the importance of understanding a property’s condition before purchase. Our Home Survey Trends Index shows that 15% of buyers commissioned a home condition survey in Q1 2025. While this figure remains far too low, it does reflect a 5% increase on the same period last year, where just 10% of buyers commissioned a home condition survey. While activity has remained steady since Q4 2024, the year-on-year growth signals a clear shift towards more proactive, risk-aware behaviour in the market.

This isn’t just a tick-box exercise. It’s about making decisions with eyes wide open. Additional research we commissioned revealed that 92% of buyers who obtained a home condition survey found it gave them meaningful peace of mind and, encouragingly, 88% would do so again. Crucially, 60% of these surveys identified issues that the buyer was previously unaware of. Far from causing delays, this insight empowered buyers to move forward with confidence, rather than regret.

Despite the clear value surveys provide, uptake remains relatively low. Nationally, fewer than half of homeowners have ever commissioned a condition survey. Some fear it may delay or derail a transaction, while others simply aren’t aware of the difference between a lender’s valuation and a proper home condition assessment. This is where professional guidance comes into its own.

Advisers and brokers play a vital role in helping clients navigate the homebuying process and property should be a central part of those financial planning conversations. When clients understand the difference between a valuation and a survey, they’re in a far stronger position to protect their investment and avoid costly surprises.

The financial case is also clear. A recent Compare My Move poll found that one-third of buyers who went beyond the lender’s valuation were able to renegotiate an average of £6,400 off the purchase price due to defects discovered in the survey, ranging from roof and electrical issues to subsidence, damp, and even invasive species like Japanese knotweed.

It’s not just about identifying problems. It’s about putting buyers in control, giving them confidence to proceed, or reconsider in the worst case scenario – with all the facts on the table. And it’s about ensuring advisers and lenders are part of a fully connected, insight-driven process.

If property is a client’s biggest asset, shouldn’t it receive the same rigour as pensions, savings, and investments?

This is a conversation that needs to evolve. The homebuying journey, especially in today’s economic climate, demands tools and insights that offer not just information, but clarity and foresight. Surveys should not be a reactive step but a proactive safeguard, offering clients peace of mind and advisers a deeper role in protecting their interests.

By bringing property into the centre of financial planning, we can encourage a more joined-up, resilient approach and one where homebuyers are equipped to make confident decisions, and advisers can deliver more holistic, value-driven outcomes.