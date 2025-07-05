World Wellbeing Week: how to encourage wellbeing practices in the workplace

To end World Wellbeing Week with a bang, Chris Britton, People Experience Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred, shares tips for how workplaces and employees can implement wellbeing initiatives – especially with nearly half of stressed workers sharing it has negatively impacted their wellbeing (46%).

Chris Britton, People Experience Director at Reward Gateway | Edenred, comments: “Workplace wellbeing is crucial for happy and productive employees, and a thriving workforce translates into a thriving economy. But stress can be a major deterrent to that – our research shows that nearly half of stressed workers say it has negatively impacted their wellbeing (46%) and no longer go above and beyond for their responsibilities (40%). But worse than this, they also report losing trust in their employer (30%), and feel isolated from their colleagues (20%).

“It can be easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of work, but employee wellbeing is important, not just to feel good but to work better.”

Chris shares his top tips for employee wellbeing this World Wellbeing Week and beyond:

Show consistent appreciation and gratitude

Our Appreciation Index shows that appreciation employees worked harder, showed more engagement and were more satisfied with their job. Encourage people to start meetings with recognition. Don’t let extra help, commitment or support go unnoticed, and make sure the whole team is there to see it.

Focus on social connections

Fostering a positive work culture comes from focusing on people, which is why it’s also necessary that there are initiatives in place for colleagues to get together, bond and have fun. Make sure there’s a chance for interaction outside of just work chat, especially for wider teams who may not really speak to each other on a regular basis, and that these socials are accessible and welcoming for everyone.

Physical wellbeing counts too

In an office environment it’s easy to slip into bad habits, and down the line, bad health too. Make sure employees and colleagues know how to switch-off after work – and how to make this process easier. Snoozing work notifications, skipping that afternoon caffeinated pick-me-up and having a little walk when and where possible are great ways to give the body a little more well-deserved rest.