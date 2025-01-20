10 million employees faced mental health issues in 2024, says Unum UK

One third of UK employees – the equivalent of 10 million people – experienced a mental health issue in 2024.

New research from specialist employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has found that one third of surveyed UK employees experienced mental health issues in 2024; and a quarter said their mental health had worsened over the course of the year.

“On Blue Monday – a day often associated with our mood being at its lowest – we are reminded of how widespread and significant poor mental health can be and what an impact it can have, particularly if not supported early,” commented Saumya Barber, Head of Proposition Development at Unum UK.

According to Unum’s research, employees took an average of nine days off for mental health issues in 2024, compared to just four days for general health issues. Significantly, a third of employees said they had not taken steps to address their mental health issues.

Saumya added: “These findings highlight the need for robust, on-demand mental health support as part of all employee benefits packages. Whilst awareness of mental health has grown since the pandemic, we still have some way to go when it comes to encouraging workers to seek help when they need it.

“By building comprehensive employee benefits packages and signposting to these easily accessible and high-quality support services, employers can help add significant value to the workplace. This approach encourages employees to address mental health issues proactively, rather than resorting to sick leave to manage complex and worsening concerns.”

Help@hand from Unum facilitated over 51,000 mental health appointments in 2024, providing employees with support at their fingertips and helping them to address mental health issues before they escalate.

“Blue Monday is often spoken about as just another difficult day to get through,” said Saumya. “Instead, we should use this opportunity to have open conversations about mental health and its impact throughout the year. As businesses aim to build a successful 2025 and enhance overall productivity, prioritising a supportive work environment with comprehensive mental health support is essential.”